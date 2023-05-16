Georgia Lee Ellisor Teasdale, daughter of the late Donnie Franklin and Maggie Irene Meetze Ellisor, died on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. A private graveside service was held at Blaney Baptist Church Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105, or www.stjude.org.
Georgia is survived by her daughters, Mary Evans Worley (Josh) of Lugoff, Genevieve Reynolds (Jeff) of West Columbia, and Mariah Teasdale (Caleb) of Lancaster; stepdaughter, Peggy Teasdale of North Versailles, PA; 11 grandchildren, and countless great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Georgia was pre-deceased by her husband, Carl O. Teasdale, Sr; son, Carl Teasdale, Jr.; step-daughter, Patricia Teasdale; and siblings, Marvin, Hilda, Roland, Mary, Thomas, Charles, Edna, Esther, and Ruby.
Kornegay Funeral Home, Lugoff-Elgin Chapel, assisted the family.
May 16, 2023
Chronicle-Independent, Camden, S.C.