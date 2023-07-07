An imperfect start to the inning gave way to a perfect ending.
Trailing visiting Chapin-Newberry, 7-6, heading into the bottom of the eighth inning of Wednesday American Legion game, Kershaw County saw a base running blunder nearly short-circuit what became an 8-7 walk-off win thanks to Camden Watts’ two-out, two-run double on a misplayed sinking liner to left field.
For Watts, a Blythewood product, it was the second time he victimized Post 193/24 with his bat. Last Friday night in Newberry, his three-run triple in the top of the seventh helped give visiting Post 17 a 6-1 victory.
The extra-inning win gave the locals an 8-2 record with two League 3 games left to play closing with tonight’s road trip to Lexington. Should the 17ers come away as league champions, they would, presumably, get a first round bye in next week’s postseason bracket play and would be at home for a pairing next Tuesday.
As for Wednesday, KC closed the door a bit more on Richland Post 215’s (8-3) chances of stealing the circuit title in a strange and wild final frame in which the visitors scored two runs in the top of the eighth to snap a 5-5 deadlock and grab a 7-5 advantage.
Post 17’s eighth inning started on a positive note with John Rollings delivering an opposite field double along the right field line. Carson Weathers then sent a flare into no-man’s land in shallow right with the pop-up falling between the first and second baseman. Rollings who was, at first, holding on the play in anticipation of the ball being caught, took off for third when it dropped only to be thrown out there. Hope was restored when Jay Bowling followed by lining a one-out single to right only to be forced at second base, a batter later, on a Luke Duncan ground out.
With two gone and runners on the corners, Cobe Evans brought Weathers home with a single to left, giving him three RBI on the night. Still trailing, 7-6, Watts came to the plate and sent a liner to left field which led to a bit of indecisiveness on the part of the fielder who hit the ground trying to make the catch as the ball rolled from him. Duncan scored easily from second base while Evans, who was not being held on at first, sprinted around the bags and scored, rather easily, with the game-winning run while Watts was mobbed by his teammates at second base.
On a damp night and with a win like this, it made it easier for KC head coach Stephen Carmon to overlook the base running snafu in the eighth,
“Every win’s big, right now,” he said as he bent over to pick up his daughter. “I was just telling our guys that you want to be excited when you get the win, but we did so many things to lose this game. As a coach, it overshadows it, at the moment, but as players, you’re excited to get the win no matter how it happens.
“It was a good thing that we came back and won, but even that last inning, we had a mistake that should not have happened. We’ve talked about that this year about being better and smarter on the bases and that it was going to catch up to us. Hopefully, this is an eye-opener and from here on out, we’ll be locked in and focused and we won’t have any plays like that which could hurt us.”
KC sent Ben Blackwell and his 3-0 record to the mound to start this game and the lefty was staked to a 5-0 lead after three innings only to leave the game with the contest even at five after a four-run C-N fifth .
The 17ers reached Post 193/24 starter Jace Martin for three runs in the second with Weathers getting on base by legging out a one-out infield single. Bowling then hit a grounder to first on which Martin, covering the bag, dropped the flip from first baseman Landon Kahl to put runners on the corners. With two gone, Evans drove a Martin offering for a two-run triple to the fence in left center. Evans then scored the third run on a wild pitch.
An inning later, KC gave Blackwell a five-run cushion. Alex Myers led off the third with a single to left before stealing second. Zane Catoe followed by delivering a single to center and an errant throw back to the infield allowed Myers to score while Catoe landed on second. Catoe came home on a throwing error from third on a Weathers two-out ground ball.
C-N reached the board for a run in the top of the fourth as Kahl drew a one-out walk and later came home on a two-out single to left off the bat of Cooper Raines.
After a slow start at the plate the guests started timing Blackwell up in the fifth, scoring four times on five hits; the fourth of those coming from Matthew Rollison which not only made it 5-4, but also led to Carmon’s pulling Blackwell in favor of Alex Simmons who allowed a game-tying RBI single to Blair Moore before avoiding further damage with an inning-ending strikeout.
Blackwell, who has been a model of consistency by working deep into the game in all three of his starts, went 4.2 innings on Wednesday while giving up five runs while allowing seven hits with six strikeouts.
“We had a call not go our way and right after that,” Carmon said, “the momentum switched and they started barreling them up. Ben did a good job for the most part.”
Having stopped the bleeding in the fifth, Simmons, 2022 Blythewood grad, worked scoreless sixth and seventh frames to send the game into extra innings. Across the way, C-N replaced the hard-throwing Martin with soft-tossing lefty Carson Glenn in the bottom of the fifth after KC had a runner on first with two outs. Glenn would go the rest of the way for the guests.
With both relievers calming the waters, C-N changed all that in the eighth which opened with Moore serving up an opposite field leadoff double to right. Raines was then called on to bunt Moore to third only for an errant throw on the play to allowed Moore to score the go-ahead run while Raines ended up on third with the two-base error. That play closed the book on Simmons as Carmon brought recent Lugoff-Elgin graduate Billy Robertson out of the left field bullpen. The righty got Vincent Santostefano to fly out to Weathers in right field for the sac fly which brought in courtesy runner Liam Davenport with the seventh run before getting a strikeout and a pop fly back to Weathers to close the top of the eighth with the visitors holding the 7-5 edge.
Carmon said his three pitchers made for one important relay team with Robertson getting the baton and getting the win.
“(Blackwell) did a good job for the most part,” said the seventh-year KC boss. “Then, Alex (Simmons) came in and did a good job. He started losing it, a bit, late and then Billy (Robertson) came in and finished it off. All in all, it wasn’t our best performance in the mound, but it was good enough.”
Facing two different style pitchers, the KC offense collected 10 hits with four of those coming in the eighth inning. Evans had a two-hit, three-RBI night from the leadoff slot while Catoe, who has been inserted into the clean-up role, had a pair of singles.
Carmon said his hitters did a good job of making in-game adjustments to having seen two different pitching styles.
“They did a good job of speeding us up and then, slowing us down,” he said of the Martin-Glenn pairing. “It took a couple innings, but our guys made an adjustment there in the last inning. We didn’t have any hits off (Glenn) until the eighth inning. We did what we had to when it counted, though.”
Keeping POSTed: Wednesday’s contest was a meeting between the last two programs from South Carolina to play in the American Legion World Series. C-N won it all in 2015 while Post 17 finished tied for fifth a season ago … The 17ers faced West Columbia Thursday. WC was scheduled to have played Lexington in the first game before meeting KC in the nightcap. KC needed one win in its last two games to win the League 3 title outright.