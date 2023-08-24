During a short meeting during which regular business took less than 15 minutes, Camden City Council approved the city’s Accommodations Tax (ATAX) Committee’s recommendations for disbursing such funds for the 2024 fiscal year.
The total amount allocated to A-Tax grants was $125,000. The total amount requested was $111,862, and the committee recommended disbursing $81,500, rolling over the remaining $43,500 for the next fiscal year.
Requests were received from the Revolutionary War Visitor Center, S.C. Equine Park, the Fine Arts Center’s Be Inspired program, Camden Junior Welfare League’s garden party market, the Carolina Cup, Camden Coin Club show and Hickory Top Therapeutic.
“I know it’s a difficult task when it comes down to disbursing money, especially when you can’t give everyone everything they ask for,” Mayor Alfred Mae Drakeford told ATAX Committee Chairman John Miller, who was on hand to answer any questions from council. “Thank you so much for your service on this committee.”
Council also approved a Leader’s Legacy Recognition for Hope Boykin Cooper. Cooper’s nomination for the honor was made by Historic Camden Revolutionary War Site’s foundation and staff, and is being sponsored by Councilwoman Joanna Craig, who is a former director of the site.
The nomination states that Cooper was involved in the Historic Camden’s initial organization, including serving as director for a number of years. The nomination also mentions Cooper was involved in the locating the National Steeplechase Museum here in Camden, and served as its director for a time. In addition, the nomination mentions that she was the first owner and operator of Everyday Gourmet, owned The Tack Room, and spent a number of years working as a realtor.
“It is a great honor for me to sponsor this recognition,” Craig said. “The bench will go in at Historic Camden although we know with Ms. Cooper that it could be at the National Steeplechase Museum and a lot of other places. She has done a lot for Camden so this is a special honor.”
Also Tuesday, council approved second/final reading of an ordinance abolishing the Archives and Museum Commission. Councilman Jeffrey Graham noted that the Friends of the Archives Group “still exists in its full capacity” and works hard on behalf of the Archives.
At Council’s July meeting, City Manager Jon Rorie said that not only had the commission’s activities ended back in 2016, but also that all of the commissioners’ terms had expired. Rorie told council that nearly all of the commissioners had said they did not wish to be reinstated and that the Friends of the Archives organization is doing a good job supporting the Archives.
“This is not a negative thing,” Graham said. “It’s just that the commission itself is not needed in the way it was in the past. This council has always been and is still in full support of the Archives and the many missions they have;”
Council also approved second/final reading of a special property tax assessment for a historic property at 512 Chesnut St.