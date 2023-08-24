City logo

During a short meeting during which regular business took less than 15 minutes, Camden City Council approved the city’s Accommodations Tax (ATAX) Committee’s recommendations for disbursing such funds for the 2024 fiscal year.

The total amount allocated to A-Tax grants was $125,000. The total amount requested was $111,862, and the committee recommended disbursing $81,500, rolling over the remaining $43,500 for the next fiscal year.