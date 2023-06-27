I had forgotten about one of my favorite songs from my youth until my wife pulled up a “Heardle” the other day that had a familiar opening guitar riff. Heardle is a game you play on your phone or computer where you try to name that tune based on just the opening notes. I recalled the song mostly because it was a song my father and brother-in-law sometimes played during jam sessions. The song with that familiar riff was Long-Haired Country Boy by the Charlie Daniels Band. In case that song does not ring a bell, I am sure most people reading this article know The Devil Went Down To Georgia by the same band. I was a freshman at North Carolina State when this rockin’ fiddle player from North Carolina played for a sold-out crowd at Reynolds Auditorium in Raleigh. I was blown away by my first big concert experience.
The refrain from Long-Haired Country Boy simply says; “If you don’t like the way I’m livin’, just leave this long-haired country boy alone.” The meaning is simple. You don’t have to agree with the way I live my life and I don’t have to agree with you. If we disagree, we don’t have to fight about it. We can just leave each other alone. Now, I must admit that there were a lot of straight, white males like me that wanted to be left alone to live their life but did not return the favor to other people that were considered different. Discrimination is a painful legacy that has not been eliminated. But, in general, most folks agreed with Charlie Daniels. His song is an adaptation of “live and let live” which is a phrase purportedly coined during WWI. “Live and let live” means people can fundamentally disagree with someone’s opinions and choices, but still be friends. It means people can simply, “agree to disagree.” Somehow, this basic philosophy changed in recent years.
Society is being torn apart because the philosophies of “live and let live” and “agree to disagree” are no longer acceptable. These have been replaced with the philosophy of “if you don’t actively support me, you are against me.” Likewise, the word “tolerance” has been redefined. It’s no longer acceptable to simply ignore or put up with other people’s behavior that may be considered different or offensive. Tolerance has been redefined to require a person to fully embrace someone’s authentic self or you are evil, and you should be boycotted or fired in the name of diversity. This new societal philosophy is fundamentally wrong and divisive because it assures there is no room for compromise. There’s no room to simply agree to disagree and move on when moral judgements become the norm.
And this brings me to the pride flags flying during June. I fully support folks’ rights to live the life they feel is best for them, as long as it does not negatively impact me. I have been blessed to have been able to live my authentic self without prejudice, so it’s only right to hope for a world where everyone can take a healthy amount of pride in being their authentic selves. Like self-esteem, a certain amount of pride is not a bad thing, but excessive pride can be used to justify any behavior. Pride must be balanced by humility. We must be humble enough to agree that regardless of how you define your authentic self, there are behaviors that should be discouraged and do not warrant any pride at all.
And of course, therein lies the rub. Who defines what behaviors are unacceptable? Better questions are: do we really need to agree on everything? Should I be called evil if we disagree? Do we really need to change our institutions to accept every behavior or should we just revisit “live and let live?” Would it be better to return to the historic definition of tolerance where there’s some room for compromise?
I think Charlie Daniels had it right. I’ll even sing that song for you some time. I may have to do like Charlie Daniels did in the 1980s and remove the drug references. I will definitely have to change the refrain: “If you don’t like the way I’m living, you can leave this thinning-haired country boy alone.”
(Dennis Turner is an engineer living in Camden and a contributing columnist to the Chronicle-Independent, Camden, S.C.)