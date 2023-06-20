At least 500 people are thought to have come through the doors at Camden City Arena on Friday between 3 and 8 p.m. to partake of at least some part of Camden and Kershaw County’s third annual Juneteenth celebration, principally organized by Dr. A.D. Givens of Abundant Life Fellowship Church.
Throughout the afternoon, attendees heard stirring words about the origins of the nearly 160-year-old jubilee that only recently became a national holiday and how not just Black citizens, but all citizens need to keep fighting for equality and justice for all people. In addition, musical artists, dance acts and other entertainers helped keep everyone in a celebratory mood.
According to various websites, Juneteenth represents June 19, 1865, the date on which — two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed Emancipation Proclamation freeing all Black slaves in the country. Combining the words “June” and “nineteenth,” it celebrates the date on which, based on Lincoln’s proclamation, Union Army Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger proclaimed freedom for slaves in Texas, which was the southwestern most state of the Confederacy. Despite the war’s official end on April 9, 1865 in Appomattox, Va., it wasn’t until June 19 that Granger arrived in Galveston and was able to proclaim freedom for salves in Texas.
Juneteenth, also known Jubilee Day, Emancipation Day, Freedom Day, and Black Independence Day, started being celebrated the very next year, grew during the next 30 years and then declined during the Jim Crow era from 1890 to 1908. The Great Depression and World War II kept many celebrations off the calendars until the 1960s, from which the celebrations grew through the 1980s. The Texas legislature even made Juneteenth a state holiday in 1978.
For the next 40 years, Black and other leaders pushed for Juneteenth to become a nationally recognized federal holiday. That happened on June 17, 2021, when President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act.
Early celebrations consisted of activities such as baseball, fishing and rodeos, large meals and wearing their best clothing. Today, it is primarily a multicultural observance with traditions ranging from readings of the Emancipation Proclamation, singing songs, reading the works of Black writers, and lectures and exhibitions on Black culture and heritage.
Friday, Camden Mayor Alfred Mae Drakeford, who is Black, read a proclamation passed during Camden City Council’s meeting on June 13 marking Monday as Juneteenth. In part, it recognized that word of the Emancipation Proclamation was withheld from in parts of the U.S. for two and a half years, until reaching Texas after the end of the Civil War. Between Jan. 1, 1863, and June 19, 1865, as the Civil War had continued, many slaveowners continued to hold their slaves captive.
“The city of Camden is committed to building an economy — and nation — that brings everyone along and finally delivers our nation’s founding promise to Black Americans,” Drakeford read from city council’s proclamation. “Together, we will lay the roots of real and lasting justice so that we can become the extraordinary country that was promised to all Americans.”
Scholarships and presentations were made during the event, and raffles and drawings were held throughout the afternoon, along with greetings from community leaders, event sponsors, and local fraternity and sorority organizations. Entertainers in addition to those pictured with this story included Donne Hough, Tameka Terrell, Chandra Richardson, an RaSean Parks.