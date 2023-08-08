Fast factsHead coach
Daniel Sisk
First year at NC
Team info2022 record: 1-9; 1-4 in Region 5-AA
WebsiteKnightsathletics.net
Twitter@NCHS_Athletics_
FacebookKnights.Athletics.79
2023 scheduleAug. 18 — Johnsonville
Aug. 25 — @ Hannah-Pamplico
Sept. 1 — @ C.A. Johnson
Sept. 8 — @ Keenan
Sept. 15 — Crestwood
* Sept. 29 — @ Chesterfield
* Oct. 6 — Buford
* Oct. 13 — @ Cheraw
* Oct. 20 — Andrew Jackson
* Oct. 27 — Central
* Denotes Region 5-AA game
Knights to watchCasey Shropshire, senior, tailback: Had he not missed three games due to injury, there is no telling how many yards Shropshire may have run for. In seven contests last fall, he rushed for more than 1,000 yards and 14 touchdowns. Expect him to get the ball in even more creative ways this year under first-year head coach Daniel Sisk.
Mekhi Whaley, senior, tackle: A run-stopper from his defensive tackle position and a right offensive tackle who can both protect the quarterback and reach on running plays, the 6-foot-2, 285-pound Whaley provides the Knights with an aggressive player on both sides of the line. In the winter, Whaley also wrestles in the heavyweight class for Jason Brazell’s defending AA Lower State champions.
Aiden Whiles, junior, lineman: A third-year starter who anchored the offensive line as the unit’s center, the 6-foot-2, 275-pound Wiles switched over and was a stalwart on the defensive line, as well. This year, Wiles is being moved to left tackle. A tireless worker and a two-sport standout, Wiles also was a AA state qualifier in the shot put for the Knights’ track and field team last spring.