With the election of Ellen Weaver as South Carolina’s superintendent of education, there has been greatly increased emphasis on “school choice.” An expansion of charter schools is certainly a significant part of Ms. Weaver’s vision of “choice.”
A charter school is a public school that operates based on an agreement with an approved chartering organization. A major attraction of charter schools is that they can operate outside of the legal and bureaucratic requirements of regular public schools. I’ve always wondered why such requirements can’t simply be eliminated for all public schools, but that’s a topic for another time.
One of the most repeated justifications for charter schools is that such schools can provide a superior education for underachieving and underserved students. If charter schools are to actually fulfill this hypothetical promise, there must be a firm expectation that charter schools be legitimately accessible to such challenged students. The reality is that a large proportion of these students are economically disadvantaged.
It is likely that charter schools will be expanding in Kershaw County and across South Carolina. What should the public expect in terms of accessibility for these taxpayer-funded schools?
First and foremost, charter schools must have fully open or lottery-based enrollment. They must also be required to aggressively recruit from high-risk populations, especially in terms of students whose families are food and housing insecure.
It’s not enough for charter schools to recruit students through conventional means like social, electronic, and print media. In particular, charter schools need to direct recruiting efforts towards collaborating with agencies and organizations serving families that struggle with adequate food and shelter. This will attract the high-risk student population that charter schools always claim to want to serve.
(As an aside, I would assert that charter schools should be required to reserve slots for the local public school district to place students who would benefit from a different learning environment and who are not being considered for expulsion or other serious disciplinary action. Why not?)
Accessibility also means reasonably convenient transportation. It is a matter of fairness for charter schools to provide access to free transportation within a reasonable walking distance. It is not equitable for a charter school to utilize consolidated bus stops that require a family to have a vehicle to transport students to catch a bus.
Families of high poverty students don’t always have reliable transportation, or already need it to get to work. Transportation based on consolidated bus stops would seriously limit accessibility for underserved students.
Additionally, charter schools must be willing to accept and serve students with all types of special needs. This cannot be negotiable. Charter schools are public schools. It is not acceptable for a public school to exclude students based on disability.
Finally, charter schools cannot be permitted to exclude or encourage the withdrawal of students based on low achievement or disciplinary issues that would not result in removal from a regular public school.
I would add that no-cost meals and subsidized after school care are critical to serving high-risk students.
I have no particular philosophical problem with charter schools, although there is no definitive research to show them to be more effective than regular public schools. That said, charter schools must be realistically accessible to all students versus operating as de facto private schools disguised as public schools. Otherwise, charter schools are taking public money under false pretenses.
Dr. Frank E. Morgan, Richmond, Va., retired superintendent, Kershaw County School District