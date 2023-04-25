Mr. Lonnie Harris Flynn, 78, of Lancaster, widower of Frances Juanita Powell Flynn, passed away Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at MUSC-Lancaster. He was born Dec. 6, 1944, in Lancaster, a son of the late James Buchanan Flynn and Nancy Bernice Kennington Flynn.
Mr. Flynn graduated from high school and served our country in the U.S. Army. After his military service, Lonnie was employed with DuPont until his retirement. During his retirement he moved back to Lancaster and started a livestock farm. He loved farming and especially doing chores on his tractor. Lonnie always had a plan as to what he wanted to do next on his farm. He was a great mentor and teacher to his children. Lonnie was a patient man and willing to help anyone in any way. Lonnie was a man of great faith and passed his values on to his children. He was kind and generous and he loved and served his Lord and savior, Jesus Christ. Lonnie was a devoted son to his parents, a loving brother to his siblings and a loving a dedicated family man to his wife and children.
A service to celebrate the life of Mr. Flynn was held Monday, April 24, 2023, at 1 p.m. at Bethel United Methodist Church with the Rev. Larry King officiating. Entombment was in the Lancaster Memorial Park Mausoleum.
Mr. Flynn is survived by two sons, James Michael Flynn of Lugoff, and Kenneth Harris Flynn of Lancaster. He was preceded in death by a brother, Mitchell Flynn; and a sister, Melba Blackmon.
The family received friends from noon until 1 p.m. Monday, April 24, 2023, at Bethel United Methodist Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Bethel United Methodist Church, 4146 Shiloh Unity Road, Lancaster, SC 29720.
Notes to the family may be made at www.lancasterfuneralhome.com.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mr. Flynn.
April 25, 2023
Chronicle-Independent, Camden, S.C.