Mystery Plant

Today’s Mystery Plant is Monarda punctata, or “Spotted horse-mint.”

 Photo by Linda Lee

Such a wonderful Mystery Plant this week: a real treat for the eyes, as well as the nose.

It’s a native member of the mint family, starting to bloom about now, in the late summer. It is somewhat woody, especially toward the base, the sort of plant you might call a “subshrub.” Of course, the leaves are opposite, like everything in the mint family. Its foliage is characterized by a strong, musky sort of sweetness. A number of aromatic compounds are made in the leaves and stored in the various glands present on the leaf surface. (This is where the fragrance comes from.) It’s a very characteristic, smoky scent, and to me doesn’t smell like anything else. Definitely not “mint” ... some people will say it’s stinky, and certainly not minty, as in that green stuff that goes into your iced tea.

John Nelson is the retired curator of the Herbarium at the University of South Carolina, in the Department of Biological Sciences. As a public service, the Herbarium offers free plant identifications. For more information, visit www.herbarium.org or email johnbnelson@sc.rr.com.