Bobby Keith ‘Buddy’ Cook Jr., age 76, passed away, Thursday, May 11, 2023, at MUSC Health — Lancaster Medical Center, Lancaster, S.C. Born in Camden, S.C., he was a son of the late Bobby Keith Cook Sr., and Jean Mobley Cook.
Funeral services were held Monday, May 15, 2023, in Baker Conference Center, 105 N. Minor Street, Kershaw, S.C., at 3 p.m. Rev. Robin Hewitt officiated. The burial followed in Kershaw City Cemetery. The family greeted friends following the burial at Baker Conference Center.
Arrangements are under the care of Baker Funeral Home, Kershaw, S.C.
May 19, 2023
Chronicle-Independent, Camden, S.C.