The Month of the Military Child is celebrated in April and South Carolina and local community leaders are hard at work in ensuring this special month will be a time in history where military kids feel supported and rallied behind during the weeks ahead. Camden City and Kershaw County councils both honored military children at their meetings this month while issuing a signed proclamation supporting Month of the Military Child. Members of each council also supported wearing purple for “Purple Up Days,” and two days of specialized training for military-connected students, educators and community members at the 2023 Military Child Education Coalition’s (MCEC) Purple Star Summit taking place this Wednesday and Thursday.
Even today, there is still time to sign up and participate. Schools wishing to do so should visit www.militarychild.org/360purplestarsummit/columbia and click “Register” under any or all of the summit’s programs.
“Underscoring the important role military children play in the armed forces community,” according to the U.S. Department of Defense’s Web page describing the observance. “Sponsored by the Department of Defense Military Community and Family Policy, the Month of the Military Child is a time to applaud military families and their children for the daily sacrifices they make and the challenges they overcome.”
The Month of the Military Child is part of the legacy left by former Defense Secretary Caspar Weinberger. He established the Defense Department commemoration in 1986.
The Military Child Education Coalition’s 360 Purpose Star Summits are designed to support schools and districts that are seeking or currently hold the Purple Star Designation. Attendees will participate in sessions that provide critical learning opportunities that support Purple Star readiness in your schools and district.
The event is a collaborative effort from the South Carolina statewide coalition of the willing, with special partnerships with Richland School District Two, school liaisons, South Carolina Purple Star partners, and the S.C. Department of Veterans Affairs. The event is open to professionals across disciplines in education, healthcare, and childcare; community stakeholders; students; and parents of our military-connected children.
The event is free of charge and includes:
• Discussions on the Military Interstate Children’s Compact Commission (MIC3) and building strong partnerships with your local installations and military organizations
• Professional development on serving military-connected children, including Hidden Helpers
• Interaction with state-level MCEC coordinators and school liaisons
• MCEC Student 2 Student training for school groups
• MCEC Tell Me a Story events in and English and Spanish, for parents and elementary-aged children
• A collaborative community Month of the Military Child celebration for all ages
“Do not underestimate the impact of acknowledging a military kid’s service communicating that they are supported year-round, but especially during the month of April,” Camden High School Military Liaison and Guidance Counselor Pam Chickering said.