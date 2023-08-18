The new Silver Leaf Cigar Lounge (SLCL) recently opened at 1015 Broad St. in Camden. Congrats to owners Wes and Lindsey Keller, and a big thanks from all of your Camden neighbors for investing in our iconic historic downtown. Kudos also to our own Rob Brown who has begun renovating several commercial buildings on Broad Street, one of which houses the SLCL.
Wes, a native of Charleston, shared that his inspiration for opening a Cigar Lounge comes from many happy hours spent at a friend’s cigar bar just outside of Greer. Wes had his own construction business years ago and also served as a police officer in Spartanburg for more than a dozen years. As his growing family of four children changed the focus of his life, he and wife, Lindsey, decided to make a change and realize Wes’s dream of owning his own business again, and specifically to open a Cigar Lounge.
Lindsey’s mother had relocated to Camden a few years ago when her husband passed away. Wes and Lindsey wanted to be closer to her and to have their children enjoy their very special grandma. So it was that last May, the Keller family relocated to Camden and began the hard work that came to fruition this past week with their SLCL grand opening.
If you haven’t met Wes yet, he is a real people person. Tending bar and especially sharing his knowledge and love of cigars, is his happy place. Lindsey is the president of his fan club.
The new Silver Leaf Cigar Lounge boasts an impressive cigar humidor, a well-appointed full bar and serves high-end bourbon cocktails, everything else a good bar should, and even has a little pub food menu. It is an incredible new place to go and have a cocktail and a nibble. Take your date, your boss or even your Mom, because it has a very nice aesthetic, refined but also laid back and unpretentious.
The establishment is very deep, has tons of space that can accommodate up to 85 people, and is furnished with comfy leather couches to relax and visit with family, friends or work colleagues. Shelves house chess sets and vintage games, and a wide screen TV is tucked in a corner just in case you need to catch the news or a sporting event.
The SLCL is open Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to midnight; closed Sunday.