Cigar lounge

Patrons inside the new Silver Leaf Cigar Lounge.

 Photo

by Ally Mrozowski

The new Silver Leaf Cigar Lounge (SLCL) recently opened at 1015 Broad St. in Camden. Congrats to owners Wes and Lindsey Keller, and a big thanks from all of your Camden neighbors for investing in our iconic historic downtown. Kudos also to our own Rob Brown who has begun renovating several commercial buildings on Broad Street, one of which houses the SLCL.

Wes, a native of Charleston, shared that his inspiration for opening a Cigar Lounge comes from many happy hours spent at a friend’s cigar bar just outside of Greer. Wes had his own construction business years ago and also served as a police officer in Spartanburg for more than a dozen years. As his growing family of four children changed the focus of his life, he and wife, Lindsey, decided to make a change and realize Wes’s dream of owning his own business again, and specifically to open a Cigar Lounge.