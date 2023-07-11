Four- and 5-year-old kindergartners will begin school on a staggered start schedule for the 2023-2024 school year in the Kershaw County School District (KCSD). Under a proviso, the district is implementing an innovative approach to helping students adjust to difficult transition years with a 2023-2024 school calendar that provides a staggered start for 4- and 5-year-old kindergarten students.
This staggered start schedule for the first week of school will allow students to experience a smoother transition and allow staff members time to build strong relationships with students and parents in support of continued academic and social emotional growth.
These adjustments will help new students to elementary school reduce anxiety, build community, and start their formal education in Kershaw County School District in a smaller educational setting with more individualized attention. This time will allow teachers an opportunity to get to know students better and understand their personal strengths and needs through individual assessments, such as the state-mandated DIAL-4 and Kindergarten Readiness Assessment (KRA).
All KCSD 4- and 5-year-old kindergarten students will participate in a staggered entry process for the 2023-2024 school year and will attend school using the following schedule:
August 3: Last names beginning with A-L attend school
August 4: Last names beginning with M-Z attend school
August 7: All 4- and 5-year-old kindergarten students attend school.
All 4K and 5K students will fully begin the school year and attend school daily on Monday, Aug. 7.