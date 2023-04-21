I write to you from the long-time offices of the Chronicle-Independent to update you on one way I’m trying to find a work-life balance.
As a preface, let me point out that this weekend’s Camden Burials event is going to have me working on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, of course, but also Sunday as that is when I have the most time to prepare content for Tuesday’s paper.
With that in mind and in an effort to keeping my sanity after this weekend, I have decided on a new schedule for myself.
Back in early March when we began having our newspaper printed in High Point, N.C., it was necessary to institute a noon deadline on Mondays and Thursdays so our off-site page designers have enough time to prepare the paper and consult with me on any changes before meeting High Point’s deadline of around 5 or 6 p.m.
Let’s just say that this has caused me to have a few rounds of being in the office for at least a portion of every day of any given week. Following my bit of health-related self-pitying a few weeks, I’ve decided this will not do.
So — Camden Burials notwithstanding — my new work week is Sunday through Thursday, with my weekend being Friday and Saturday.
On Sundays, I’ll be coming in at pretty much whatever time I feel like and working for as long as I feel necessary to prepare as much content as possible for Tuesday’s paper.
I’ll essentially repeat this process on Wednesdays except I’ll be in the office by about 8:30 a.m.
On Mondays and Thursdays, I’ll be in around 7:30 or 8 a.m. and wrap up using our web-based content management system that preps our stories for both the physical paper and our website by our noon deadline. After that, I will go home and work from there.
The work on Monday and Thursday afternoons basically consists of tracking the pages as they’re created, trying to spot things that need fixing. The designers often call me, either to clear up things or because they’ve noticed a mistake I’ve made and need to fix. As they are working on multiple papers, this can take most of the afternoon.
It’s basically a waiting game, so I usually end up playing back a TV show or reading a book while I’m waiting. There are times I have to run back to the office because of something a little more complex, but almost everything I need is on the web, so I can do most things from home.
Tuesday’s the one day I’m in the office like a normal person — 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. This allows me time to work on things like crime reports and real estate transfers, conduct interviews, and begin preparing some of the content for Friday’s edition.
I’ve already mentioned Thursdays with the Monday schedule, so let’s skip to Friday.
I will no longer be in the office on Fridays. However, even though I’m counting that as a day off, I’ll technically be on call in case of breaking news or out and about taking pictures or conducting interviews — if necessary. I often receive meeting agendas on Fridays, so I usually go ahead and work on meeting preview stories on Friday afternoons.
Otherwise, I’ll be relaxing or running errands.
Saturday is truly a day off where I can do anything I durn well please, thank you very much.
Take last Saturday for example. I had some bills to put out in the mail, but missed my mail person by, perhaps, an hour. That gave me one reason to get the heck out of my apartment and do something. Something I’ve been meaning to do is get my eyes rechecked and purchase new glasses. So, since I was already out and about, I decided to find a place that a) took my relatively new insurance, and b) was open on a Saturday.
So, I tooled around a bit, found a place that was open, but they didn’t have any appointments until after May 6. I made one anyway and even picked out my frames. I then went to a bookstore and bought a bunch of new books to read once I finally finish James Michener’s Centennial, which I hope to have done by now.
By then I was quite hungry, but decided to check out a new restaurant in Elgin. I did, it was good, and I even ran into some old friends.
It was quite late in the afternoon by the time I got home, but wasn’t that the whole point? To actually use the free time I have for myself?
So, we’ll see how this new schedule works out. Wish me luck!
