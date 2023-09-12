For the first three games of the season, first-year North Central head coach Daniel Sisk saw positive signs from the Knights. Last Friday against Keenan … well, not so much.

An Ethan Diles scoop and score on a KHS fumble on the second snap of the night gave the visiting Knights a quick 7-0 lead. From there, it went downhill as the host Raiders won for the first time in three outings in a 21-7 victory.