For the first three games of the season, first-year North Central head coach Daniel Sisk saw positive signs from the Knights. Last Friday against Keenan … well, not so much.
An Ethan Diles scoop and score on a KHS fumble on the second snap of the night gave the visiting Knights a quick 7-0 lead. From there, it went downhill as the host Raiders won for the first time in three outings in a 21-7 victory.
The loss left NC with a 1-3 record heading into Friday’s non-region finale against visiting and undefeated Crestwood.
Diles’ touchdown run came when he picked up what was ruled to be a backwards pass and ran it into the end zone for the visitors’ lone touchdown.
Offensively, the Knights were held to a season-low 105 yards from 47 snaps. Senior tailback Casey Shropshire, who came into the game having rushed for better than 100 yards in each of the first three games, was held in check as she managed just 47 yards on the ground from 25 carries.
While Keenan was able to limit the damage inflicted by the NC offense, the Knights’ defense, Sisk said, were able to keep the guests in the game.
“Our defense played extremely hard and kept us in the ballgame all night. They made big plays when they needed to and when it mattered,” Sisk said. “Keenan had the ball inside our five twice and didn’t score. We forced four turnovers.”
“Our offense was terrible. Credit Keenan, though, they put seven defenders in the box and they were determined to stop Casey Shropshire and we didn’t have an answer for it. Any time a team loads the box, you try and run some gap scheme, some quick game and get it out on the edge. Our perimeter blocking was not great and we didn’t hit some easy passes.”
The NC offense did have opportunities to score. That unit drove to the KHS seven and came away empty on one occasion.
“That was the first time in a long time that I have been a part of a team which was shut out on offense,” Sisk said.
Sisk said Keenan ran inside zone running plays and took advantage of NC’s youth at the linebacking position. “Other than one or two big plays, our defense played extremely well,” he said.
KHS scored for the first time when a NC punt gave the Raiders a short field and they capitalized on it with a drive of less than 30 yards.
NC had another chance to score when Jaquwan Tillman returned an interception to the Raiders’ 40 only for the Knights to return the favor.
The Raiders tacked on another score before halftime and carried a 14-7 advantage into intermission. KHS scored an insurance touchdown in the closing four minutes.
NC, which is playing nine players on both sides of the ball, finished the game losing three fumbles and having two passes picked off. “We gave them five extra possessions,” Sisk said. “It was a really, really frustrating offensive night for us. We had tons of missed assignments on offense. We couldn’t get lined up in the correct formation.
“It’s certainly not a lack of effort thing. I feel like we can play with anybody in our region and anybody in our classification for a good two and a half to three quarters until the wear and tear starts.”