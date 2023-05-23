Beginning Monday, July 17, natural resource professionals will guide young explorers through five days of adventure at Goodale State Park. The camp promises to be both a fun and educational experience as campers learn to identify birds, plants and other wildlife. They will improve their skills at fishing and learn archery with S.C. Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) instructors. Daily activities will conclude with question-and-answer sessions, a light lunch, and parent pickup at 3 p.m.
Each day, July 17-21, campers will participate in activities from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Parents can drop off their children, ages 8 to 12, at the Goodale State Park Community Building.
Activities will include a SCDNR fishing class and archery instruction, nature walks, animal/plant life identification with noted naturalists, and interactions with Clemson Extension professionals.
A field trip to Saluda Shoals Park with Splash Pad is also planned. Details will be provided at registration.
Afternoon sessions will be led by Leoncia Cruz, environmental education specialist.
Lunch will be provided daily by sponsor Forest Land Management Inc.
Register by Friday, July 14. Space is limited, so early registration is encouraged. The cost is $50 per child.
For more information, contact Donna Douglas at (803) 572-3415.