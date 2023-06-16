Camden City Council approved first reading of the city’s proposed $56 million Fiscal Year (FY) 2024 budget during its meeting Tuesday. Second/final reading will take place at council’s June 27 meeting, and will go into effect July 1.
During a public hearing on the proposed budget, five people shared their concerns, including whether or not there would an “end date” for utility base charge increases. Another, who said they had not received a mailing about the proposed utility rate changes in a timely manner, asked for clarification as to when those increase would go into effect. Yet another said people on fixed incomes may have difficulty paying their bills when the increases take effect.
During the past 12 months, many city utility customers, whether inside or outside the city limits, have strongly objected to what they said were unusually high electric rate increases for the 2023 fiscal year they claimed would make them have to choose what bills they could afford to pay, among other concerns. City officials said the increases were necessary due to higher rates set by its wholesale electric provider. That provider had reportedly enacted those increases because it only generates electricity through the use of natural gas, which became very expensive during early 2022.
Tuesday, City Manager Jon Rorie, who said the latest changes would become effective on all bills dated Sept. 1, but apply to all usage “from July 2023,” said the following information was sent to all city utility customers:
• The addition of a monthly $3 meter fee to fund the replacement of approximately 16,400 electric and water meters “to replace outdated ones with state-of-the-art meters to better serve our customers.”
• A $6.50 per month increase for per 1,000 kilowatt hours (kwh) of electric usage.
• Increases of $0.37 per 750 gallons of water usage for in-city customers and $0.47 per 750 gallons for out-of-city customers.
• Increases of $0.65 per 750 gallons of sewage for in-city customers and $1.30 per 750 gallons of gallons for out-of-city customers.
The utility fund’s portion of the budget is $39 million.
Another recent controversy involves the proposed $14 million general fund, which represents 16.5% increase over the current budget. During a number of months leading up to Tuesday’s meeting, city retirees, especially from the Camden Fire Department, have expressed concern that the budget would be balanced by sacrificing what they considered a lifelong promise for city to provide them with health insurance during their retirement years.
Rorie said retiree health insurance costs are being decreased by almost one-third — going from $528,433 in the current budget year to $349,452 in the FY 2024 budget.
In separate vote, but connected to this issue, council approved second/final reading of an ordinance that, in part, would engage the services of an “insurance consultant” to advise retirees on insurance-related matters.
“(Even though this) authorizes me to talk to one personal insurance consultant, my goal is to have two or three people that can help our folks navigate through this to find a plan that is equal to or better than what they currently have,” Rorie said. I believe it’s a reasonable compromise, but I understand some people are probably nervous about it. The city has managed their health care for years and that’s what they’re comfortable with. But this is nothing different; it’s a Medigap policy. They just have to take the initiative and manage their own health care now.”
Overall, Rorie said, general fund revenues are expected to show a slight increase while operational expenditures are projected to be at or near current levels.
Meanwhile, changes to the paving fund include a 5 mil increase from 10.2 mils to 15.2 mils dedicated to the fund.
Also Tuesday, council heard a presentation from KC Trails’ Bob Giangorgi, who said his organization’s mission is to advocate for more trails in Kershaw County, communicate availability of existing trails and promote physical movement for children and adults. Founded in mid-2019, KC Trails has held a First Day Hike, Bike Rodeo, Walk with the Mayor, among other events and activities.
“(The county is) on the cusp of providing approximately 25 miles of nature trails to the public,” Giangorgi said, and encouraged city leaders to “optimize what we have through prudent planning, investment and support.”
In other business, council:
• issued proclamations for Small Cities Month and Juneteenth;
• gave second and final reading of an ordinance revising the city’s taxi service regulations;
• gave first reading of an ordinance authorizing the distribution of local option sales tax, or LOST, revenue to city taxpayers; and
• gave first reading of an ordinance authorizing the sale of 1523 Bradley Road, 1710 and 1716 Campbell St., 609 and 814 Chesnut St., 1304 Highland Ave., 1115 Smyrl Circle, and 1710 and 1719 Wylie St.
Rorie said these properties are ones the city purchased under the Neighborhood Initiative Program (NIP) and then demolished the dilapidated structures. The vacant lots were put up for auction on GovDeals.com. The auction closed May 29, with all 10 lots receiving the required minimum bid, resulting in more than $106,000 in revenue for the city.
“These are the remaining NIP lots,” Rorie said. “We have now transferred and sold all of those lots.”