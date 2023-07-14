Soap opera fans will recognize my headline as the title of a long-running ABC soap that focused on the citizens of Llanview, Pa.
I have no problem admitting I was one of those fans and memories of it came flooding back to me after reading the news that one of its more notable actresses, Andrea Evans, passed away earlier this week from breast cancer at 66.
Evans played Tina Lord, a “bad girl,” to usually hilarious effect from 1978 to 1981, 1985 to 1990 and returning twice, in 2008 and 2011. She also worked on The Young and the Restless, The Bold and the Beautiful, and Passions.
Like many soaps, especially during the 1980s and 1990s, One Life to Live (aka OLTL) would occasionally get rather ... silly might be a good word ... in terms of plot lines.
One of those plots was Evans’ Tina going over a waterfall in Argentina in 1987, presumed dead, and then showing up with a baby in tow (not hers) at her boyfriend, Cord’s wedding the following year.
I was introduced to OLTL in the 1970s by a housekeeper who took care of me and my younger sister while my dad worked in Washington, D.C. This was in the mid-1970s, likely between July 1976 and January 1978 when OLTL was part of a 90-minute block with General Hospital.
I don’t remember the specific storylines of those early-to-me episodes (OLTL debuted in 1968 when I was only 3 years old), but I watched it again during summer breaks during junior high and high school in the late 1970s and early 1980s, and then again during college, especially during the mid-1980s. My interest tapered off in the late 1980s and I think I stopped watching altogether by the early to mid-1990s. ABC canceled OLTL in July 2011, with its last episode — a cliffhanger, no less — in January 2012.
A web-based company, Prospect Park, revived the soap as a 30-minute show in April 2013, but it only ran for a short time following some legal battles over the use of characters on General Hospital.
From the beginning, and one of the main reasons OLTL gained as huge a following as it did, the show followed the life of Victoria “Viki” Lord, originally played by Gillian Spencer. It would, however, be six-time Daytime Emmy Award winner Erika Slezak, now 76 — whose father, Walter, was a renowned actor — who would take over the role in 1976, make it her own and play Viki until the very end, including on the web version.
Slezak has been seen more recently in a couple of episodes of Blue Bloods on CBS as Donna Duvall.
As Viki, Slezak was a tour de force, her character turning out to suffer from dissociative identity disorder. This allowed her to play more than just Viki, but her alters, which included Niki, Jean, Princess, Tori, a boy named Tommy, and even her own father, Victor.
Even as just Viki, she was widowed three times, divorced four times, suffered a brain aneurysm, had three near-death out-of-body experiences, shot twice, jailed, and much, much more.
Evans’ Tina was initially introduced as Viki’s goddaughter, and it’s not revealed until Evans’ return to the role in 1984 that she’s actually Viki’s half-sister. As much having a lack of self-confidence as she somehow was self-centered, Tina did bad things not because she was evil, but because it was the only way to get what she wanted: love, which is what we all want, right?
Perhaps the silliest plotline in all of OLTL‘s history, involved most of the main cast, including Slezak as Viki and Evans as Tina, was in 1989. I remember watching this during my graduate school years in Memphis: the underground city of Eterna, built by Tina and Viki’s father, Victor. A technological marvel, Eterna sported the ability for people to breathe clean air, allowing those who got trapped inside to live there for weeks. It was crazy. As was another storyline that involved time travel of all things!
As much as I love sci-fi, that wasn’t why I watched OLTL. It was for the characters, the actors who played them, and the more personal storylines.
In addition to Slezak and Evans’ years on the show, I have to give a nod to Robin Strasser, who played Dorian Lord starting in 1979 and returned often and for long stints through to the OLTL‘s end.
One Life to Live was a great show when it comes to soap, and also one of the more diverse, with Hispanic, Black and other minorities well represented.
Evans was part of that, including all the crazy stuff, but she did so with a ditziness that I’m sure wasn’t as easy to pull of as it looked. It was fun, and what more do we want from any show, especially soap operas, and the actors who work on them?
Thanks, Andrea, for all the schemes and laughs — we’ll see you on the other side of that waterfall!