The following are the minutes of Elgin Town Council’s Aug. 1 meeting, provided by Mayor Melissa Emmons. They have been edited for publication.
Following the approval of previous meeting minutes, Elgin Town Council approved the following new business license applications from July: CoolSys Commercial and Industrial Inc., Cornerstone Servicemen LLC., Bulldog Wrecker LLC, Bubba’s Fencing and Landscaping, and Miller’s Outdoor Enhancement.
Council also approved a charity event request from July by Demon Elite Football and Cheer.
Under old business, Councilman Brad Hanley provided an update on the pending Elgin Community Center, including a recent meeting with representatives from the Blaney/Elgin Museum to discuss the layout of its area and get clarification on how the organization plans on displaying items. Haney also reported on a recent meeting with park area residents, including their concerns and issues that need follow-up attention.
Under new business, Elgin Police Department Chief Alan Anders provided his monthly report and informed council of future signage that will be installed at Potter Community Park to designate a specific visitors parking area. Anders also provided an update on the new Flock camera system, including data captured since installation.
The chief also reported that a new surveillance camera system has been installed at Potter Park and is now functional. He also asked Council’s permission to install additional camera in specific areas of town. After some discussion, council unanimously voted to approve four additional cameras at a cost of $150 per month.
Mayor Melissa Emmons nominated Brian Bradley to be appointed to the Elgin Planning and Zoning Commission, with two other seats still vacant and three vacancies on the Elgin Zoning Board of Appeals. Council unanimously approved Bradley’s appointment.
During council briefings, Councilwoman Cristy Bradley discussed her recent attendance of the Municipal Association of South Carolina’s annual meeting, expressing how beneficial it was for her. Mayor Emmons reminded everyone of an Aug. 10 town hall meeting organized by District 3 Kershaw County Councilman Derek Shoemake. Town Attorney John Wells expressed his support for the installation of surveillance cameras, noting safety needs for children at two local schools on Smyrna Road.
Elgin Town Council meets on the first Tuesday of each month at Elgin Town Hall, 2469 Main St., and is open to the public. Meetings are livestreamed on the town’s official Facebook page. Agendas and previous meeting minutes can be found on the town’s website, www.townofelginsc.com.