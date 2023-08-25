Elgin logo

The following are the minutes of Elgin Town Council’s Aug. 1 meeting, provided by Mayor Melissa Emmons. They have been edited for publication.

Following the approval of previous meeting minutes, Elgin Town Council approved the following new business license applications from July: CoolSys Commercial and Industrial Inc., Cornerstone Servicemen LLC., Bulldog Wrecker LLC, Bubba’s Fencing and Landscaping, and Miller’s Outdoor Enhancement.