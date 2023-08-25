Opening their season in style, the North Central volleyball team cruised to a 3-0 win over visiting Thomas Sumter Academy Tuesday night inside The Castle in Boonetown.
Andy Johnson’s charges breezed to 25-5 and 25-4 wins in the first two games before completing the shutout by taking the third, 25-12.
NC junior hitter Mary Norwood helped lead the way with eight kills while serving up five aces. Charleston Parker sent down eight aces against the Lady Generals while adding four digs to go along with an assist.
Addie Bittner had seven aces while smacking four kills with a block. Kelsie Bowers led the Lady Knights with seven assists and had an ace while Laurel Rodgers had four kills and a block.
Knights’ football moved to Thursday: The North Central football team’s game at Hannah-Pamplico, originally scheduled for tonight, was moved up to last night (Thursday) due to the forecasted temperatures of high heat and humidity levels.