Like a high school senior who receives a new car as a graduation gift, Paul Ahern is treating the Camden girls’ soccer team with extreme care.
Ahern, the Lady Bulldogs’ first-year head coach, removed a player from the match when things got a bit chippy in Monday’s 2-0 win over visiting Dreher in a battle of top three-ranked AAA teams. He also made it a point to make sure junior forward and Furman commit Mia Robinson was not overdoing it after having missed most of the season due to an injury.
All the right buttons have been pushed and in the glow of the Zemp Stadium lights on an unseasonably cold evening, a smiling Ahern showered his players with all the credit after the second-ranked Lady Dogs (15-1-1) won their 12th straight outing by dispatching the third-ranked Lady Blue Devils.
“Obviously,” he said of his squad, “it’s an embarrassment of riches in terms of just how awesome this team is. It’s all about keeping them focused and making sure they have recovery days. That’s been a big part of our season … just resting after a game. It’s worked because everybody is healthy with Mia having come back.”
It was Robinson, who was playing in just her fourth match of the season, who scored the game-winning goal in the 26th minute of play when she took a centering pass from Joyce Edwards and unleashed a low liner from some 20 yards out — from the center of the field — which zipped past DHS keeper Sydney Vaught for a 1-0 lead.
The rocket was Robinson’s third goal of the season. It came on a night in which she came off the bench with Ahern making sure not to overextend the junior who was given several breaks during the match before being lifted for keeps in the closing minutes of play after an Edwards goal gave Camden a 2-0 cushion.
“I always put it on them. I’m not a doctor and I would rather have them keep me informed so I can manage minutes. I have no problem doing that even though there is that, ‘I want her back out there,’ ” Ahern said of Robinson’s playing time.
“In the long run, it’s not worth it. She has a very bright future in college, as well. I don’t want to jeopardize that. I’ll always err on the side of caution.”
Camden’s one-goal lead was in peril in what proved to be the final play of the first half when Camden was called for a penalty inside the penalty area. The infraction led to Dreher senior forward Sara Tata receiving a free kick which was batted down by Camden senior netminder Elizabeth West. As soon as West sent the ball to the ground, the whistle blew to end the first 40 minutes of play with the hostesses nursing a 1-0 lead.
The save by West was a huge momentum-builder for the Lady Bulldogs as they headed into the locker room at intermission.
“Elizabeth West got the save on the PK (penalty kick.) That was brilliant,” Ahern said of the stop which kept Dreher off the board.
While Camden peppered Vaught with shots from both long-and mid-range, but to no avail, its midfielders and backs kept a potent Dreher offense in check. Among the leaders of the defensive effort was senior midfielder Mary-Ashton Blanks along with a back row which helped hold the fort in front of West throughout the 80-minute match.
While West and company were pitching a shutout, the one-goal advantage was still tenuous. That all changed when Edwards received a feed from Alex Cassidy, settled the ball and dribbled her way toward the goal to Vaught’s left. Finding an opening, Edwards sent a liner past Vaught and into the upper right hand corner of the net in the 56th minute to make it 2-0.
The goal was a team-leading 32nd of the season for Edwards, the 6-foot-3 three-sport standout. It served to calm Ahern’s nerves, as well.
“It was awesome. That’s what you look for,” he said of the two-goal advantage. “You have players on the bench that you want to get in the game and they’re asking questions and you’re saying, ‘You know what, a third goal would make it a little more comfortable.’ That two-goal lead can be very dangerous, but it’s all good.”
As the clock winded down, things got physical with Blanks and a Dreher player being issued a yellow card. As soon as that happened, Ahern pulled his player from the game for precautionary reasons.
“Our midfield was up to the task today,” Ahern said. “M.A. (Mary-Ashton) Blanks has been my superstar all year long. I never, ever ask players to dial back intensity because that’s the way they play and you can’t teach that. I only ask that they be accountable and if she gets a (yellow) card, well, that’s OK. It happens.
“I wanted to save her and I talked to her about that. I told her that we want to have her for the playoffs because, if a red card happens, you’re out three games and that’s the (first round of the AAA) playoffs.”
By virtue of having posted a perfect Region 6-AAA campaign through nine of the 10 matches (with one left on Thursday) in which they have breezed through all five league opponents, thus far, the Lady Bulldogs have set themselves up to host throughout the Lower State portion of the bracket. Monday’s match, with the trappings of Senior Night, gave Ahern and company a stern test which should help come the postseason when the competition goes up a notch.
“It’s great in that we’re playing a team that’s more evenly matched,” he said of Dreher. “They have a strong midfield, strong forwards and a strong back line. Our girls were up for the challenge. Honestly, for me, I was worried because it was Senior Night and they were very happy and there were other things going on in their lives.”
Lady Dogs take a bite out of Knights: Robinson scored three goals while Blanks added two with Lizzie Conder rounding things out with one as the Lady Bulldogs improved to 16-1-1 with a 6-2 win at 4A West Florence on Tuesday night.
The Lady Bulldogs were scheduled to close out Region 6-AAA and regular season play on Thursday with a match at Marlboro County.