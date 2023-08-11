Lugoff-ElginFast facts
Head coach
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Lugoff-ElginFast facts
Head coach
Matt Campbell
Ninth year at NC
Record: 25-49
2022 record: 5-6; 2-3 in Region 5-4A (lost in first round of 4A state playoffs)
Website:
@LEDemons
Lugoff-Elgin Athletics
Aug. 18 — @ River Bluff
Aug. 25 — @ Camden
Sept. 1 — Darlington
Sept. 8 — Airport
Sept. 15 — @ Fort Mill
• Denotes Region 5-4A game
K.D. Outten Sr., linebacker: A third-year starter, Outten will be the center and the heart of the Demon defense from his middle linebacking post. The team’s leading returning tackler with 138 stops in 2022, he is one of five projected returning starters on that side of the football.
Jaden Reed Jr., center: After having been charged with clogging holes from his nose guard position last year, the 6-foot-2, 350-pound Reed will focus on opening them for L-E tailbacks from his center position. Reed will be the centerpiece of an offensive line which averages better than 6-foot-3 and almost 290 pounds across the front.
Christian Harrell Sr. tailback: No stranger to the backfield after having been the Demons’ starting fullback last season, Harrell moves into the spotlight as the feature back this time around. The senior brings a punishing running style to the table which fits in well with L-E’s hard-nosed philosophy.