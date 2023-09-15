It sure feels better being on the giving end rather than on the receiving one.
After having opened its season with a 49-0 loss to Porter-Gaud a week earlier, Camden Military Academy tossed a shutout in Lexington County last Friday in blanking Northside Christian Academy, 6-0, to even its record at 1-1 on the season heading into last night’s home opener against Laurence Manning Academy.
The victory snapped a nine-game skid for the Spartans whose path to victory was made easier as its offense simply dominated the football and the play clock in getting to the pace of the game to its liking.
The visitors did all the game scoring midway through the second quarter when Keyon Concepcion hauled in a 22-yard pass for a touchdown. From there, CMA turned the game over to a suffocating defense.
“We had a really good effort. We swarmed to the ball,” said CMA head coach Will Rice of his defensive unit. “They gashed us a few times, but the effort was just tremendous on defense. We had guys running all over the place. That group just did an outstanding job.”
The defensive effort included a game-preserving fourth quarter stand in which the Crusaders had the football inside the CMA one and a first and goal situation. The Spartans rebuffed NCA on the first two plays before a bad snap on third down pushed the hosts back as the clock ran out.
“We had some big fourth down stops and we stopped them twice inside the one,” Rice said of his team’s defensive stands.
Leading the defensive charge was linebacker Luke Salsman, who registered double-digit tackles. Rice also praised the efforts of Cam Kimble-Walkup, who had an interception, from his safety slot and defensive back Ryan Bouldin. In addition to his touchdown catch and run, Concepcion also pulled the guests out of a bad situation when he fielded a low snap on a punt from his own end zone and took off and ran for a first down which kept the drive alive rather than it resulting in a safety. “That was huge,” Rice said.
Rice said his team needed the first game to get used to playing together and a good week of practice carried over into week two.
“It was definitely an improvement,” he said of the leap made from the first to second game. “We’re definitely behind the curve (due to a late start to the season.) We’re getting better each week. It’s a process … it takes time.
“I thought, for the most part, that we played well. We still made too many mistakes on both sides of the ball, things we have to clean up, but we’re working on that.”
Rice said he was also improved with the effort and play of his offensive line, a unit which he said, “is improving from game to game.”
“Everybody who was on that field Friday night did good things,” he said. “Collectively, as a team, we were hanging in there. It was 6-0 at halftime and we turned the ball over in the second half, but our guys kept battling.
“After the game, I told them that I was proud of them. When a team has the ball at the one-foot line and you make a stand like that, it’s amazing. I was proud of them. It was a big win for the program.”
The victory, CMA’s first as a SCISA member and coming against a fellow SCISA member, should give the Spartans a healthy dose of confidence entering Thursday’s game against a Laurence Manning Academy squad which comes to Spartan Field sporting a 2-2 record which includes a win over SCHSL Region 6-AAA member Lake City and a pair of tough losses to Wilson Hall and Hammond over the past two weeks.
“Anytime you win,” Rice said, “it’s a good thing. There are no easy weeks in SCISA, though.
“Laurence Manning is loaded. They’re very well-coached and they have athletes all over the field. They’re a very good team.”