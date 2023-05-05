A memorial service for Jean Foss will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Grace Episcopal Church, 1315 Lyttleton St., Camden. Burial will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
Jean Montgomery Foss, age 85, died on Friday, April 28, 2023. Born at Fort Benning, Ga., she was the daughter of Col. Hampden Eugene and Burness DuTart Montgomery. Her father was stationed in the Philippine Islands, and just prior to the outbreak of WWII, Jean, her brother Ned, and their mother were sent home to Mt. Pleasant, S.C., where they lived in the Old Village. Her father was subsequently captured by Japanese forces, after which he endured the infamous Bataan Death March and Japanese prison camps before dying as a POW in Japan in 1945. Her mother was re-married to Mount Pleasant Mayor Francis F. Coleman in 1946.
Jean graduated from Moultrie High School and attended the Woman’s College of the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. She retired from J.C. Bradford and Company Stock Brokerage and was a member of Grace Episcopal Church.
Jean was predeceased by her husband, Cdr. Donald M. Foss (USN); her parents; her stepfather; and her brother, Charles Edward ‘Ned’ Montgomery. She is survived by her daughter, Sarah Foss Murray (Robert) of Camden; sons, Cdr. Donald M. Foss Jr. (USN Ret) of Camden, and William Montgomery Foss of Lugoff; and grandchildren, James, Adeline, Morgan, Donald, Jasper, and Guerin.
The family wishes to thank Lakesha McCaskill, Tasha Holloman, Cassandra Black, and Grace Scott for their loving and compassionate care during the last years of our mother’s life.
Memorials may be made to Thiel-Meyer Pet Adoption Center, 128 Black River Road, Camden, SC 29020, or www.kchumanesociety.org.
Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel, is assisting the family.
Condolences may be left online for the Foss family at www.kornegayfuneral.com.
May 5, 2023
Chronicle-Independent, Camden, S.C.