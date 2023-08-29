Letter: Kudos to chairwoman
Kudos to Kershaw Country Chairwoman Katie Guinn for her appropriate concern with the secrecy infecting the belated burials of the Battle of Camden soldiers. For the various non-profits involved to blame the magnificent U.S. Army is the easy way out.
The first duty of non-profits and civic organizations is to create community, an ongoing task requiring discipline, practice, and skill. In this regard nothing is more important than transparency and inclusion — and thanking people who want to be involved.
The cult of secrecy is a cheap way to maintain power — and at what cost?