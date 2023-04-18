“The Battle of Camden Play,” a new work by author and former Camden mayor Tony Scully, will feature a number of local community leaders portraying a variety of representative historical figures with a thing or two to say about the Battle of Camden. Needless to say, the Patriots and the Brits will express widely divergent opinions.
The hour-long play will premiere on Saturday as a dinner theater highlight for Patron sponsors finalizing the weekend activities related to the reburial events at the Camden battlefield.
On Sunday at 3 p.m. the Kershaw County Historical Society will sponsor a special performance of The Battle of Camden Play for society members and the Camden/Kershaw County community. The site will be Westminister Hall at Bethesda Presbyterian Church, 502 East DeKalb St., Camden, and no admission will be charged.
A brief question-and-answer period will follow with playwright and cast. The society is interested in having members and interested persons who wish to do so email them after seeing the play to comment on what potential they see in drama as a vehicle for advancing interest in Camden and Kershaw County history.
In “The Battle of Camden Play” Jamie Guy portrays George Washington, Gen. (ret.) Julian Burns is Gen. Cornwallis, and Andrew Whitaker plays King George III.
Hank Kerfoot plays Gen. Horatio Gates, Henry Kerfoot plays Lt. Col. Banastre Tarleton, and Tray Dunaway is Gen. Johann DeKalb. Cadets from the Camden Military Academy — John Rivers, Jeffrey Stith, Andrew Tucker, and Charles Duke — portray soldiers on opposite sides of the conflict.
Stacy Mincey, LaShella Kirkland, and Connie Davis Rouse portray the women in the camp. Ken Seward will demonstrate the use of the musket.
Robert Slade and his sons, Jonathan and Matthew, will provide the music. Johnny Deal is overseeing the audiovisual components.
Mac Mosier and Andy Mills are set consultants/designers, and Judith Hawkesworth is costume consultant.
As playwright director, Scully says, “This is a grand community effort!”
He said he appreciates others who have assisted the play as well. In addition to being an author, playwright, poet and former mayor, Scully is president of the Kershaw County Historical Society.