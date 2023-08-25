It is called a rivalry, but in Matt Campbell’s eyes, Lugoff-Elgin needs to pull more of its own weight for it to become one which lives up to its billing.
In 42 games against Camden, L-E has won eight of those pairings and has dropped the last four straight. Campbell, the ninth-year Demon head coach, said it is time for the West Wateree squad to tighten things against the Bulldogs and tonight would be the perfect time for that to start happening.
“I’d like to say that it is a rivalry, but when you look at the overall record, it’s not much of a rivalry. I’m just going to be honest with you,” Campbell said of the series. “We have to flip that to make it into a rivalry, but to me, it’s all about preparation and getting ready for those region games.
“It’s a big game when you’re looking at it from within the county,” Campbell added. “At the end of the day, thought, where our season is really dictated is through the region. We scheduled a tough non-region schedule for a reason, so that when we hit region play we’ll be prepared to have an opportunity to make the playoffs.”
On the other side of the Wateree River, Camden head coach Brian Rimpf his squad rolling and not just against L-E. The Bulldogs come into tonight’s contest at Zemp Stadium ranked fourth in the state in class AAA and on the heels of a 43-0 blitzing of 4A Myrtle Beach in last Friday’s opener along the Grand Strand.
While this game is, annually, the biggest in-season one of the season for both teams, Rimpf said he and his staff try and treat it as another step toward building for its fourth straight defense of their Region 6-AAA crown.
“I think we are at the point where we really just work on what we think we need to do to get better going into play each opponent,” said the seventh-year Bulldog boss. “We don’t really talk about the opponent much at football practice. We simulate their plays and talk about their personnel, but it’s really about us. We don’t put a logo on the other team.
“The way our guys hear about the rivalry is through social media, fans of the other team or students from (L-E.) The rivalry brings people to the stadium on Friday nights; playing before packed stands, whether home or away, is always exciting for our guys. One thing rivalries do is to bring people from both communities to the stadium and lets the guys play in a good environment. That is what we expect (tonight.)”
While the Dogs come in on a high note, L-E comes to the ball yard on Vonnie Holliday Way following a 47-13 loss to 5A River Bluff in a game in which the Demons closed to within, 21-13, in the second quarter only for the host Gators to stretch their lead in the second half of play.
When healthy and executing on offense last week, the Demons were clicking along. When injuries and mistakes took their toll, things went south for Campbell and company who may be without a starting offensive lineman or two tonight.
Starting left tackle Kelan Hammond’s playing status appears to be a game-time decision while starting guard Christian Smith has shown the most progress in getting back to 100%. Daniel McCaskill, the starting right tackle, was in a limited role last week and after being injured this summer and is being brought along slowly and cautiously with an eye toward being ready to roll for the conference season.
With questions along the front line, it makes continuity even tougher for an offense directed by freshman quarterback Aiden Fitzgerald.
“If you look at the drives we scored on (against River Bluff),” Campbell said, “those were the drives that we had the offensive line that we planned on having in the game. As soon as we had to mix and match parts, I don’t think we were as efficient and consistent as we needed to be.”
Tonight, the L-E offense will go up against a rebuilt Camden defense which showed very little, if any, ill effects from having lost a pair of linemen to the Power 5 ranks. Rimpf, who came into the season quietly confident that his defense could surprise people was thrilled with the showing and the shutout last Friday night.
“Both sides of the ball played well,” Rimpf said of the win. “I guess the defense probably stood out more; they forced six turnovers (including four interceptions) and scored a touchdown which were things we weren’t able to do very well last year.
“I thought the Black Swarm defense played fast and played physical. That was something I was looking forward to seeing in the first game. I was really happy to see our guys fly around, give great effort and make plays when the plays were there and we took advantage of every single time we had a chance to make a play that we did it.”
Count Campbell impressed after having watched Camden’s defense on video from the Myrtle Beach pairing.
“I think they’re three guys up front are quick guys. I think that was probably their biggest loss, losing those two Division I players, but I think they are still very good up front,” he said. “They’re a pressure team that is going to bring some edge pressure to bring more people into the box.”
Campbell said his offense needs to sustain drives after having too many “three and outs” against River Bluff. While that leads to more time for the defense to rehydrate and rest on the sidelines it will also keep Grayson White and the Camden offense off the field. Campbell said White, the 6-foot-1, 245-pound quarterback, is the player who makes the Dogs’ offense tick.
“On offense, everybody knows it revolves around Grayson White,” he said. “He’s a big powerful runner, but he beat Myrtle Beach with his arm. What’s impressive is how calm he is in the pocket. They have good skill players and always have. They’re big up front and run the ball effectively and efficiently, but when they get down in the red zone, Grayson’s going to pound it in there.”
While White is a third-year starter behind center, Fitzgerald has all of one high school game under his belt. Making the freshman uncomfortable is something which Rimpf wants to see from his defensive unit.
“They have really good size up front,” Rimpf said of L-E’s offensive line. “Their running backs and fullback are bigger guys. They want to be a physical team and run it at you. They run a bunch of different schemes.
“Their quarterback is a young player, but is a good player. We just know we have to put pressure on him and attack the line of scrimmage. We can’t let him just turn around, hand the ball off and for them to gain yards. We have to have a good run defense and be good tacklers, which we were last week.”
Rimpf said his offense has been preparing to see a bit of everything from L-E defensive coordinator Bill Bacon’s unit.
“They run a couple different defensive schemes. Some of it is based on formation and things like that or, based on their personnel,” Rimpf said. “They have also shown a couple different philosophies on defense. Some games, they’ve been attacking and blitz on almost every play and some games, they sit back and play a zone defense.
“We’re not sure what we are going to see, but we have prepared for both of them. They’ve played both of them against us the last couple years, but we’re going to feel good about any defense we play this year because of who are quarterback is along with our returning running back and our returning receivers.”