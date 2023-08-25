It is called a rivalry, but in Matt Campbell’s eyes, Lugoff-Elgin needs to pull more of its own weight for it to become one which lives up to its billing.

In 42 games against Camden, L-E has won eight of those pairings and has dropped the last four straight. Campbell, the ninth-year Demon head coach, said it is time for the West Wateree squad to tighten things against the Bulldogs and tonight would be the perfect time for that to start happening.