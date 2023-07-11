Cancer is a traitor and a thief. It is a hypocrite and a bully and a coward. Cancer is an indiscriminate predator, preying on the sick and the healthy, the joyous and the mournful, the dregs of humanity and the captains of honest and decent society. Cancer will lead you down the primrose path of false hope. Sometimes, it will take you just to the edge of the abyss only to vanish.
Cancer is also a teacher and a motivator. It can force us to focus the mind, recalibrate priorities, and see through windows we never knew existed but were always there and open. It can compel us to confront every crevice of our lives down to the very cells in our bodies. It can make us pay attention to everything.
I have no deep medical understanding or intimate knowledge of the disease. I have not lost a parent or a sibling or a child to the affliction. My father died when I was younger, but in a different way: a phone call, a Band-Aid ripped from a sheltered life, the immediacy of pain sparing the slow gathering cloud of drawn-out trepidation. I have only witnessed cancer from afar, through the eyes of relatives and close friends. I have avoided its shadow, but have seen its wake slowly churn the sour brine and the brilliant phosphorescence to the surface of life’s shimmering and unpredictable waters.
Our family lost someone close to us to cancer within recent weeks, a beautiful soul with an unfinished life. As is so often the case, the battle was not quick and easy. It was not without scars or suffering or pain. It did not spare the family.
The battle between the disease and this particular human spirit, however, was not a fair fight. Cancer never had a chance. Cancer may have taken the body, but enjoys no celebration of life, no beautiful family to carry a story forward for generations, no friends and loved ones newly instilled with hope and reason to better the world around them. Cancer doesn’t inspire, make us laugh with memory, make us grateful for time spent together. Cancer just remains that sad playground bully who sometimes punches you in the face, but always loses in the end.
This is not to gloss over the pain or diminish the raw, unhealed loss that comes with the territory. Maybe it’s my own pep talk to get through the despair and to somehow make sense of what seems so senseless. I am sad to report that I have very few answers. I do know, however, that our families and friends will gather, and we will laugh and cry and remember. We will be grateful for our time together. And through the loss, we will be instilled with hope and reason to be better to each other and to the world around us.
And cancer will lose again.