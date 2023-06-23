The Revolutionary War Visitor Center and Historic Camden Revolutionary War Site have completed a new outdoor exhibit located on Wateree Street, which runs between the two complexes. This interpretive area focuses on the landscape of colonial Wateree Street, the First People with an emphasis on the Catawba Nation, and native animals here prior to the 1750s.
The public is invited to visit on June 27 for family fun on Wateree Street. From 1 to 2:30 p.m., visitors can enjoy cake and ice cream while searching for native “animals” on and around Wateree Street.
There will be fresh popcorn and a photo backdrop in the Market Building and activity booklets available throughout the Revolutionary War Center.
At 2:30 pm, Catawba Nation Archivist Ensley Guffey will present a deeper look into the Ye Iswą (Catawba) during the American Revolution. The program will be held in Liberty Hall and refreshments will be served.
All events at the Revolutionary War Visitor Center are free, but reservations are encouraged. Visit www.simplyrevolutionary.com to reserve a space.
The Wateree Street project is a joint effort by the city of Camden and Historic Camden. The grant-funded project serves as an interpretive area that draws visitors between the two properties, provides a picnic space for guests, and will be an integral part of the Revolutionary War Visitor Center’s educational programming.
Please contact the Revolutionary War Visitor Center at info@simplyrevolutionary.com or (803) 272-0076 for more information.