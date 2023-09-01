During the last 48 hours, I’ve been able to do several things I haven’t been able to do in quite a while. One set of things I haven’t been able to do in about two years. Another, related thing, I haven’t been able to do in nearly 40 years.

Newer readers might not know that I was born completely deaf in my left ear. They also might not know that during my previous career as a radio announcer, I lost the high-frequency response in my right ear.

