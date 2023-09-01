During the last 48 hours, I’ve been able to do several things I haven’t been able to do in quite a while. One set of things I haven’t been able to do in about two years. Another, related thing, I haven’t been able to do in nearly 40 years.
Newer readers might not know that I was born completely deaf in my left ear. They also might not know that during my previous career as a radio announcer, I lost the high-frequency response in my right ear.
High-frequency hearing loss makes it difficult for me and others like me from understanding soft consonant sounds — “sss,” “fuh, “huh,” “th” and so forth. It can be hard to understand the difference between slightly harder consonants and softer ones. The example I always used to give people are the words “church” and “hurt.” I have a hard time distinguishing between the “ch,” “huh,” and quick “teh” sounds in those words. Mostly, I hear the “ur.”
As a child and through part of college, I wore hearing aids known as cross aids. This was in the 1970s and 1980s. A “receiver” aid was placed over my right ear with a tube running into a mold fitted to my ear so I could hear what the receiver picked up from its own microphone.
But it also was linked — literally, with a wire across the back of my neck — to a transmitter with its own microphone that was placed over my left ear. The idea was to amplify sound from both my right and left into my right so I could hear “everything.” Meanwhile, the mold cut off natural hearing on my right.
Young me was often confused as to where sound was coming from. I often turned my head to the right in response to a loud sound coming into my right ear even though it came from my left.
I gave this up in college and — although I can no longer remember how soon afterward — switched to just having a hearing aid on the right side.
After my radio years (Dec. 1980 to June 1995), I needed more than just amplification; I needed clarification, but didn’t do much about it until I started working here at the C-I.
Soon afterward, I was able to obtain a hearing aid that could be programmed to account for the high frequency loss. At one point, for several years, I even had an aid that fit completely in the ear canal.
I went back to an over-the-ear model in the 2010s because — lo, and behold! — they were becoming Bluetooth compatible. I could accept phone calls through my hearing aid! I could listen to music through my hearing aid!
I did have to wear a “medallion” that served as a bridge between my hearing and my iPhone, but it was worth it.
Unfortunately, two years ago, a good while after my warranty expired, my hearing aid broke. Unable to afford either fixing it or buying a new one, I went without. I’m sure people who know me well realized something has been off for some time, with my constantly having to ask people to repeat themselves.
Luckily, I’ve found myself able to afford a replacement. My wonderful audiologist worked with me prepping a new one on Wednesday and, voilà, better hearing again!
So, for the first time in two years, I am understanding people more clearly. I am listening to music through the aid so that I don’t bother other people. I’ve taken and made several calls using it. It’s great.
But the other thing I’m doing, for the first time in almost 40 years, as part of a two-month trial period, is wearing a — wireless, thank goodness! — cross aid on my left ear. I haven’t been in a situation yet where it’s been confusing; I suspect the real test will be on Sept. 10 when I attend Kershaw County Council’s next meeting.
However, thanks to the superior technology in today’s hearing aids, along with the overall system’s programming for clarification, the sound from either direction just seems better.
That doesn’t mean I won’t be confused at some point by hearing someone in my right ear who’s on my left side. That’s why my audiologist agreed to let me try the cross aid for two months. If I find it’s too confusing or otherwise just not doing what I want, I’ll give it back.
In the short time frame so far, I don’t think that will happen, but it could.
Like everything else in the world, there’s also an app that’s connected to my hearing aid. I can control volume, balance and — thanks to mics on the front and back of each aid — even the direction from which I’m picking up sound.
It’ll be interesting to hear how it works in different situations, but right now it’s “so far, so good.”
If you suffer from hearing loss, get checked out for hearing aids. Better hearing can improve both your physical and mental health.