Kershaw County Council will consider second reading of the county’s proposed Fiscal Year 2024 budget today, with three motions being proposed concerning the use of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.
The first two are set to be made by Vice Chairman and District 4 Councilman Jimmy Jones. According to attachments to today’s agenda, Jones will first motion for $55,000 in ARPA funds be used to acquire a rescue boat and sonar system for low water rescue purposes by all county public safety entities. Part of Jones’ proposed motion also states that this allocation would “take priority” over any proposed uses of ARPA funds for recreation.
Jones’ second motion would propose to adopt into the budget the “Kershaw County Admins List of Projects” for the use of ARPA funds. Again, Jones included in his motion that this should take priority over any use of ARPA funds for recreation. The third motion is being proposed by the council’s finance committee and is likely to be made its chairman, District 2 Councilman Sammie Tucker Jr.
In the motion, the finance committee — which also includes District 3 Councilman Derek Shoemake and District 5 Councilman Brant Tomlinson — is unanimously recommending that $6 million in ARPA funds be allocated to match a $6 million gift being offered by the Health Services District of Kershaw County (HSDKC) and MUSC Health. The motion requires the HSDKC to take a final vote to allocate the $6 million before June 22. It then would require the county administrator to do the following:
• to, within 90 days, collect bids and/or proposals for three alternative recreations projects — the revitalization of the Larry Doby Complex, or revitalization of Woodward Park, or revitalization of both the Larry Doby Complex and Woodward Park, using no more than $5 million of the ARPA funds; and
• to, also within 90 days, propose a plan to improve other parks in Kershaw County — in addition to amount already approved in the general and capital projects budgets — using no more than $1 million of the ARPA funds.
In both cases, the county administrator would need to submit the proposals to both the county’s recreation commission and the council finance committee. Furthermore, within 30 days of receipt of the bids and proposals, the recreation commission must hold a public meeting and submit a recommendation to council as to which projects should move forward. Also, 30 days after the recreation commission or after council receives the recreation commission’s recommendations (whichever comes first), council will hold a second, public vote to approve the recreation projects on which it will move forward, contingent upon the HSDKC committing the matching funds. The HSDKC would have to take that vote within 30 days of council’s vote, and no funds from the county’s $6 million allocation to recreation would be spent until the entire process is completed and the HDSKC commits its funds.
Aside from the $6 million for recreation, the finance committee is also proposing to provide ARPA funds for the purchase of an EMS chassis ($165,000), two years of programming at the Kirkland Community Center ($63,000), one set of expenditures by the Arts Center of Kershaw County ($130,895), and to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes ($7,500).
In addition, the finance committee is recommending accommodations tax revenue to provided for a separate round of expenditures by the Arts Center ($10,000), and the Wateree Boat Ramp ($100,000).
Council will also take up second reading of an ordinance setting millage rates for the 2024 fiscal year, which are listed as the same as for the current fiscal year, which ends June 30.
In other business today, council will:
• consider a proclamation honoring Thomas Mullikin;
• consider a proclamation recognizing Mayu as Myositis Awareness Month in honor of Chip Galloway;
• hold a public hearing on and consider third/final reading of an ordinance updating the Kershaw/Fairfield Multi-County Industrial Park agreement;
• hear an update from the Kershaw County 250th Revolutionary War Committee;
• take up second reading of an ordinance rezoning 89 acres of land belong to Alan and Donna Barton from R-15 to RD-2;
• consider first reading of an ordinance that would amend an existing ordinance governing the county’s planning and zoning commission so that six of the seven members will each be recommended by a council member to represent their respective district on the commission, with the seventh member recommended as an at-large representative;
• consider awarding a bid of $520,420 for the construction of a turn lane into Governor’s Hill Industrial Park to the only bid respondent, LCI-Lineberger Construction Inc. of Lancaster, with the project being paid for using $300,000 from South Carolina Power Team and $220,420 from the County Transportation Committee.
Council is also scheduled to vote to enter executive session for two purposes, a “personnel” matter and for a legal briefing on “governance matters.”
The S.C. Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) does not provide for “personnel” matters — which are matters concerning all people working for an organization — as an exemption to be discussed in executive session. Instead, the FOIA allows for executive sessions to be used to discuss “employment matters” — specifically, “Discussion of employment, appointment, compensation, promotion, demotion, discipline, or release of an employee” (emphasis ours). Often, public bodies state that members will be discussing “personnel” matters in executive session when they mean to say members are discussing an employment matter.
In addition, while there is a provision for legal advice to be received during an executive session, there is no language in the FOIA concerning “governance matters.” According to the FOIA, executive sessions can be used for legal advice “where the legal advice relates to a pending, threatened or potential claim or other matters covered by the attorney-client privilege, settlement of legal claims, or the position of the public agency in other adversary situations involving the assertion against the agency of a claim.”
S.C. Press Association attorneys have often warned public bodies that having an attorney present in an executive session is a “carte blanche excuse for secrecy.”
Today’s meeting will start at 6 p.m. at the Kershaw County Government Center, 515 Walnut St. in Camden, and is open to the public. It is also livestreamed on the county’s official Facebook page and via its YouTube Channel.