Camden Burial was success
Some elected officials are upset with the disposition of the remains of the soldiers who died at the Battle of Camden. Their distress and accusations caused me so much grief that I never finished reading the news story or your opinion piece.
Last fall, conscientious, highly skilled experts from various fields and representing a wide variety of agencies, went to the battlefield and carefully removed the remains of 14 soldiers who died August 16, 1780. The soldiers died not solely because of a squabble over taxation without representation, but to put into motion a world-wide revolution for freedom, human rights, and dignity. That revolution is still unfolding here and around the world today; its full achievement demands ongoing sacrifice.
Some of the 14 were in their teens. The poorly fed patriots from states far to our north walked hundreds of miles to re-take South Carolina from British forces. They died in battle before they arrived at the walls of Camden; their bodies were tossed into shallow graves.
We the people of Kershaw County, of South Carolina, of other states, and representatives from foreign nations came here in April to give honor to those who fell at the Battle of Camden. I happily gave many volunteer hours to make the Camden Burials the success that it was. So did hundreds of other area residents. Our biggest accolades, other than those we offered to the “unknown soldiers,” are owed to the men and women who did the dirty work of removal and examination of the remains; to the leaders, paid and unpaid, who organized the Camden Burials; and to the civilians and members of the armed forces who made it such as spectacular week. The Camden Burials were successful! I cherish the memory of that occasion. It gives great credit to my hometown.
Poor communications this summer? Disappointment that the United States Army would not allow the remains to be returned to the ground where they were found but, instead, at beautiful, historic Quaker Cemetery? Hurt feelings that the Army insisted on keeping the reinterments quiet? I guess all of that is true. Your main disappointment, then, is with the U.S. Army. Send a letter of complaint to the Pentagon.
But I feel the Army has much more important things to do than assuage some hurt feelings. To say the armed forces of the United States performed vital work during the Revolution is quite an understatement. Their work continues today around the globe on our behalf. We have much to say grace over.
Rev. Dr. Paul Wood Jr., Camden