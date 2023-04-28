Needing two wins in as many games with Irmo to nail down the Region 5-4A baseball championship, Lugoff-Elgin looked to Mason Williams in Tuesday’s first game of the set. And, boy, did he deliver.
Williams, a senior left-hander, allowed one hit in 5.2 innings of work while striking out 11 Yellow Jackets as the visiting Demons took the series opener, 5-0. The two sides were scheduled to meet in the conference and season finale on Thursday at Optimist Field with a win by the hosts securing at least two home games to open 4A state tournament play next Monday.
The Demon offense gave Williams all the run support he would need by scoring a run off Irmo starter Carson Rivers in the top of the first when Jay Bowling’s ground out plated the first and eventual game-winning run.
The guests put this one away by scoring four times in the sixth inning with an RBI single by Riley Ward and Logan Crain’s sacrifice fly bringing home a run each.
Williams’ night on the mound came to an end with two gone in the sixth. Billy Robertson did the rest as he came on in relief for the combined shutout.
Offensively, the Demons collected six hits with ward, a USC-Sumter signee, having a 3-for-3, two RBI night. Cobe Evans added a pair of singles to the cause while Crain drove in a pair of runs for Frankie Ward’s team which improved to 14-4 on the season.