Facing some of the top cross country teams from the state and region proved to be a positive experience for the Camden High girls who finished 38th in Saturday’s Eye Opener held at the Roger Milliken Center in Spartanburg.

Eighth-grader Kylee Hunt finished first for the Lady Bulldogs with a time of 24:08 followed by Brooklyn Bowen at 24:21. In third place for CHS, Lizeth Gonzalez continued her strong start to the season with a time of 25:01. Hope O’Bradovicch and Caroline Reames finished out the top five for Mark Chickering’s squad with times of 25:31 and 26:41 respectively.