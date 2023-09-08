Facing some of the top cross country teams from the state and region proved to be a positive experience for the Camden High girls who finished 38th in Saturday’s Eye Opener held at the Roger Milliken Center in Spartanburg.
Eighth-grader Kylee Hunt finished first for the Lady Bulldogs with a time of 24:08 followed by Brooklyn Bowen at 24:21. In third place for CHS, Lizeth Gonzalez continued her strong start to the season with a time of 25:01. Hope O’Bradovicch and Caroline Reames finished out the top five for Mark Chickering’s squad with times of 25:31 and 26:41 respectively.
“It was a really tough field so we knew it was going to be difficult,” Chickering said. “There were some fast girls out there and the course was really crowded. Our girls said they had to elbow their way through packs of runners just to pass in some stretches. There were over 1,600 girls running over four events.”
Covenant Day School, out of Matthews, N.C., won the race followed by Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy, from Mooresboro, N.C., and Christ Church out of Greenville. Camden tallied 921 points, just five behind Woodruff.
“This was a great experience for our girls,” Chickering said. “Just running against those top-level teams should help us realize where we need to be and what we need to do in practice.”