Joyce soccer

Joyce Edwards led Camden with 39 goals and 12 assists as a junior last spring.

 Tom Didato/C-I

Fresh off having helped Team USA basketball to the gold medal in the Women’s U19 World Cup in Madrid last month, Camden High senior Joyce Edwards added another honor to her extensive list when USA Today named the Lady Bulldog three-sport standout as its National High School Girls’ Athlete of the Year on Monday.

The 17-year-old Edwards was named to the All Star Five following a World Cup stay in which she averaged 12.6 points and 6.1 rebounds in seven games in Madrid.