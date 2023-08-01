Fresh off having helped Team USA basketball to the gold medal in the Women’s U19 World Cup in Madrid last month, Camden High senior Joyce Edwards added another honor to her extensive list when USA Today named the Lady Bulldog three-sport standout as its National High School Girls’ Athlete of the Year on Monday.
The 17-year-old Edwards was named to the All Star Five following a World Cup stay in which she averaged 12.6 points and 6.1 rebounds in seven games in Madrid.
Her talent on the basketball court was one of many reasons why the 6-foot-2 Edwards, an honor roll student in the classroom, as well, was selected as USA Today’s national high school girls’ player of the year.
Last winter, Edwards helped Camden High (29-2) to the AAA state girls’ basketball while garnering the national girls’ junior class Player of the Year by. The honor came from the same website which, earlier, named Lady Bulldog forward as a second-team All-American selection which includes players from all grade levels.
Additionally, Edwards was tabbed as the 2022-23 South Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year in girls’ basketball, the 2022-23 South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association AAA player of the year as well as the 2022-23 Region 6-AAA player of the year while also being named to SBLive.com’s first team All-American squad and its defensive player of the year.
In her junior campaign, Edwards averaged 28.5 points, 13.6 rebounds and nearly three blocks per outing. She also had 3.5 steals and 2.6 assists per contest. A fifth-year starter and a five-time AAA All-State selection for Natalie Norris’ Lady Bulldogs, Edwards enters her senior season as the school’s all-time leading scorer in basketball with 3,016 career points.
An AAA All-State selection in basketball, soccer and volleyball — in which she led the Lady Bulldogs in kills — Edwards was the leading scorer for the 2023 CHS girls’ soccer team which advanced to the quarterfinals of the AAA state tournament before falling to eventual state champion Waccamaw, 1-0, with 39 goals and 12 assists for 90 points in 20 games.