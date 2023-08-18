The way Brian Rimpf sees it, his Camden football team has waited a long time for tonight.
Coming on the heels of a 9-4 season a year ago — which ended with a third round playoff loss to Dillon — the Bulldogs have had spring practice, a spring game, 7-on-7 summer competitions and a trio of preseason scrimmages. In each instance, the quarterback could not be hit and officiating was minimal, at best. That all changes tonight with a trip to face 4A entry Myrtle Beach.
“We’re definitely looking forward to this first game,” said Rimpf who opens years seven on the Bulldogs’ sideline. “I always get excited about the first game of the season because it’s really the first time that we have had a real game, a real competition, where the quarterbacks are live. Where everybody’s tackling and where penalties are enforced.
“When you go through the spring and summer, nothing is like a full, real game. What I enjoy is seeing how the guys play. It’s the first time to see how we play and how we come together as a team.”
For Camden, 11 of those “guys” will be starting for, at least, a second straight year. As for the other 11 who are breaking into the starting lineup, well, they have been sitting in the wings for their turn. That waits ends this evening along the Grand Strand.
“We have a lot of kids on this team who have played a lot of football for us. Our entire offensive backfield is back for the third year in a row so we really have a good idea about what those kids can do and what they are good at,” Rimpf said.
“I like watching our energy and how aggressive we are. Our defensive linemen are so excited because now they can hit a quarterback whereas in practices and in scrimmages, they can’t.”
Tonight’s game will be on the FieldTurf surface at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium which will add a few degrees to the game temperature. Rimpf said while MB may have more numbers on its side, he likes the Dogs’ depth should players need a break. The fact that the beach area gets ocean breezes and slightly cooler temperatures than in the Midlands will not hurt, either.
“The first part of the past couple years, we always seem to play teams that are bigger than us, numbers-wise,” he said. “We always said that if it was a competition of who has the most guys on the sidelines, then we aren’t going to win. If it’s a competition of who has the better guys on the field, we like our chances.
“We won’t have a ton of guys on the sidelines tonight, but we feel like we’re deeper this year than we have been in the past two or three years just because we have guys who can play multiple positions.”
In this game last year at Zemp Stadium, Camden won the game, 42-13, lost the turnover battle, 1-0, but still managed to accumulate 502 yards in offense. As for the Dogs’ Black Swarm defense, that unit forced the Seahawks to punt on nine occasions.
As he turned the page from last season in regard to the Seahawks, Rimpf said there are both similarities and differences.
“They have another different quarterback this year like they had a new quarterback against us last year,” Rimpf said as to MB junior signal-caller Gibson Goodroe, who has Camden ties (see game notes). “We haven’t seen a lot of film on (Goodroe) so it will be a lot of figuring things out as we go. He’s an athletic kid who’s a baseball player so we know he has a good arm.”
The one player the Dogs know about is senior tailback Malachi Washington who played in the backfield for MB a year ago. Washington, Rimpf said, is a speedy back who is capable of hitting the home run if given a seam. “(Washington’s) a good player. They are going to try and give him the ball a lot. He can break big plays at any time,” Rimpf said.
The ‘Hawks run a 4-3 defensive scheme which Camden anticipates seeing tonight.
As for what concerns Rimpf heading to the beach is what worries all coaches heading into game one.
“Turnovers,” he said. “We had three fumbles against these guys last year and lost one of those, but they didn’t turn the ball over, at all. We were able to win that game pretty convincingly, but the turnovers are what always scare you by taking possessions away from yourself. We have to take care of and protect the ball.”