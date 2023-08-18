The way Brian Rimpf sees it, his Camden football team has waited a long time for tonight.

Coming on the heels of a 9-4 season a year ago — which ended with a third round playoff loss to Dillon — the Bulldogs have had spring practice, a spring game, 7-on-7 summer competitions and a trio of preseason scrimmages. In each instance, the quarterback could not be hit and officiating was minimal, at best. That all changes tonight with a trip to face 4A entry Myrtle Beach.