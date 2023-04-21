At the beginning of what turned out to be a somewhat faster meeting than other in recent months, Kershaw County Council added two items to its agenda, both relating to fee in lieu of tax (FILOT) agreements. The first addition involved first reading of an ordinance essentially extending an existing FILOT agreement with Canfor Southern Pine/New South, the timber mill company with a plant located between Camden and Cassatt off U.S. 1 North on Sanders Creek Road. The second item added to the agenda involved consideration of a resolution to transfer an existing FILOT with INVISTA to one of the company’s limited liability corporations, INV Performance Surfaces LLC, as part of a reorganization on its part.
Kershaw County Economic Development Director Jeff Burgess and County Attorney John DuBose explained the exigent circumstances for making the last-minute additions to the agenda involved timing, starting with Canfor agreement.
“They have a FILOT that was assigned in 2018 to where the company had agreed to invest $35 million in new equipment,” Burgess said. “That FILOT is coming to an end for that investment ramp-up period, which is a five-year-period, comes to an end on May 31. So, they have come back to us and they’re going to invest an additional $10 million in machinery and equipment to upgrade the facility and keep it competitive. So, they’d like to roll that $10 million into the existing FILOT.”
Burgess then explained the timeliness needs related to the INVISTA resolution.
“INVISTA is, obviously, a huge group and what they have is they have reorganized, and this is an internal restructuring,” he said. “What they’re trying to do, based on taxes and timelines and so forth is to make sure that the FILOTS that were assigned to them go to these new, internal, businesses.”
Burgess said there are three such FILOT agreements with INVISTA that need to be “moved.”
DuBose added that it is his understanding that INVISTA was putting the reorganization into effect on Wednesday and, therefore, needed the resolution passed Tuesday night.
When the time came later in the meeting to vote on these matters, District 2 Councilman Sammie Tucker Jr., who arrived as the agenda was being amended, noted that Canfor “has come a long way” from its beginnings in Kershaw County.
“I’ve been here long enough when it was called New South when they probably had 10 employees out there and they were probably still going with the saw back and forth in their hands--”
To which District 3 Councilman Derek Shoemake joked he was still in grade school at that time, getting a laugh out of Tucker before he continued.
“--and we, the citizens of Kershaw County, and the council members up here appreciate their investment here in Kershaw County where they continue to grow.”
Shoemake pointed out that with three readings, there will still be more time to consider the extension and confirmed that there would be a public hearing on the matter at council’s May 9 meeting.
District 1 Councilman Russell Brazell, who had tried to participate in the meeting by phone but arrived after Guinn proclaimed April as both Fair Housing Month and Month of the Military Child, praised Canfor as well.
“I don’t know if everybody realizes how big of an impact that Canfor makes in our community, from everybody in the woods cutting timber to the truck drivers hauling logs to the employees at the mill, this is a superpower,” Brazell said. “A large Southern Pines sawmill is no joke; it is a huge investment. It’s great to see them doing well and expanding, but the ripple effect for our local economy is tremendous so I’m glad to see that they’re expanding and doing well and it keeps a lot of tree farmers in business — the list goes on and on and on. It’s a tremendous agricultural win to have any kind of investment like this come to Kershaw County.”
In answering a question from Guinn, Burgess said that even though Canfor’s original commitment was for $35 million during the five-year period starting in 2018, the company has expended more than twice — more than $70 million, not including the new commitment of $10 million by Dec. 31, 2028.
As he did with Canfor, Brazell noted INVISTA’s commitment to the community, dating back to its original ownership as DuPont since the 1950s.
“You talk about another ripple effect for the community, it has been a keystone for the community — to Lugoff, to Camden — and what it’s meant to a lot of families. It’s really unbelievable. I don’t think I have enough words to express the gratitude for a company that big coming to a small-town community,” Brazell said. “I mean, there were people driving [from the town of] Kershaw to work at DuPont when it was, I think, 5,000 people at one point. Matter of fact, one of the reasons I wanted to join council was to support these sort of opportunities. It means the world to me to look back and think about how an industry coming to our county gave my grandfather a sense of ability to work and an opportunity he wouldn’t have had just five or 10 years prior and what’s that done for so many others.”
Brazell then thanked Burgess for supporting the industries that are already here in Kershaw County as well as recruiting new industries, as well as supporting smaller businesses.
Parts of the meeting included more levity. When Brazell finished his comments, Guinn began to ask Burgess a question only to be startled by a rather loud sneeze from Tucker.
“Mr. Tucker…”
“Sorry…”
“…I thought there was a dog in here,” Guinn remarked, eliciting laughter from Tucker and their fellow council members. “I’m sorry, that just caught me off guard.”
Answering Guinn’s question, Burgess said that one of INVISTA’s FILOT agreements was scheduled to “roll off” in about two years, with the other ones having about 10 years left each.
Back during the proclamations, no was available to whom council could present the Fair Housing Month proclamation, but several children were on hand for the Month of the Military Child proclamation, including Guinn’s son, Eli. Also present were Military Interstate Children’s Compact Commission Advisor Sara Jane Arnett with two of her four children, Harrison and James; and siblings Angel and Emma-Rose Torres.
Afterward, Tucker honored military spouses, calling them the “glue of households” who keep children, families, and friends together while their loved ones are deployed. Brazell thanked all those who have served in the military, noting that his grandfather and father were veterans.
“I couldn’t imagine the things children give up moving from town to town, military base to military base, and certainly appreciate all the sacrifices that everyone gives to keep this country sovereign,” Brazell said.
Later in the meeting, Guinn reminded everyone to wear purple on Friday as part of the Month of the Military Child observance.
Council then adopted a proposed schedule by which it will take up first, second and third readings of ordinances involving the Fiscal Year (FY) 2024 budget and millage. Tucker said the schedule, which starts at council’s next meeting this coming Tuesday, “follows the rules.”
“It will be out there before the public and you will be well aware on these dates unless we have some hiccup or unforeseen reason why these dates have to be moved,” Tucker said.
Shoemake noted that there were conflicts with this week’s previously scheduled special called committee meetings. He said the county would notify the public about its upcoming meeting. That notification was made Wednesday combining the two scheduled meetings for that day and Thursday into a new one to be held on Monday at 9 a.m. in Conference Room 207 at the Kershaw County Government Center, 515 Walnut St., in Camden.
Tucker said he “was totally drunk, but I don’t drink” while coming up with the original dates, bring another round of chuckles from others on council.
District 5 Councilman and finance committee member Brant Tomlinson thanked county staff for working “tirelessly” to preparing multiple versions of the FY 2024 budget.
Finally, Guinn noted that the three readings of the ordinances are spaced far enough apart to allow council members to speak with constituents about the budget and millage, read the budget and be prepared for the second and third readings.
First readings will take place next Tuesday, second readings a month later on May 23, and third readings three weeks after that on June 13.
Next, council appointed two new members to the Kershaw County Parks and Recreation Commission: Aundrea Larrymore, from Elgin in District 3, and Jason Bittner from Cassatt in District 6.
Shoemake said Larrymore would be the “voice” of Elgin and of people who are relatively new to the county on the commission. District 6 Councilman Danny Catoe said Bittner has served previously on the county’s airport commission and is a senior construction engineer.
While Bittner was not present, Larrymore, her husband, Iván, an area businessman, and their son, Iván II, who will be starting pre-K soon, were on hand. Before she came up to introduce herself, Tucker noted that her application included the fact that she works for Richland County School District One as an instructional coach.
“Did you not give her an application for our school district so we can get out of that other county?” Tucker jokingly asked Shoemake.
“I told her repeatedly that she needs to come over to Kershaw County,” Shoemake replied.
As it turned out, Larrymore admitted that she skipped a Richland One board meeting to attend council’s meeting Tuesday night.
“I’m currently at the district level as a socio-emotional instructional coach and this is Autism Awareness Month, and we’re recognizing autism awareness,” Larrymore said. “I’m not going to say I won’t consider [changing districts], but I definitely believe in educating in the community where my child will be educated. We’re just excited to be a part of this great community and we’ve been watching and seeing how Kershaw County is moving and growing. I’m just excited about the opportunity that our family can play and impact this community.”
Guinn asked Larrymore how old her son is; she said he is 4, to which Guinn noted that her son is almost 4, and that her husband, Tripp’s, first name is actually Ivan, also, which appeared to delight the Larrymores.
The meeting wrapped up with council briefs, a period during which each council member is given the opportunity to speak on various topics or provide updates on things happening in their districts.
Catoe said the county’s recent planning meeting went well, generating what he said were 27 different ideas ranging from infrastructure matters to housing developments and more. He also replied to a piece of criticism from a public comment speaker earlier in the meeting regarding the hiring of Houseal Lavigne Associates as the county’s consultants to assist with rewriting the county’s comprehensive plan, and zoning and land use regulations (ZLDR).
“Yes, these people do look young, but as I get older, I think that most people do look younger than myself,” Catoe said, eliciting a round of laughter, “but they’re very educated people. They do this throughout the country and I look forward to working with them. I encourage you to go on the [county’s] website and look at the survey from planning and zoning. Fill out the survey, give your input as citizens … that’s who they know what we would want, what kind of vision we have for Kershaw County and that’s something that we can go on.”
In addition, Catoe noted the recent passing of Barbara Huckabee, who worked at the Bethune branch of the Kershaw County Library for approximately 40 years.
One of the councilmen who was able to attend Huckabee’s funeral on Tuesday was Brazell.
“Dear, dear friends of ours, Kip and Jill Wolfe — Jill is one of the four daughters — and I just want to briefly mention the daughters and the son, Paul [Jr.] who goes by ‘Poppy,’ but it’s Kim, Lisa, Jill and Poppy. Her grandson, Mason, was Kayci and my ringbearer in our wedding and I know [Councilman] Jones is very close, as well, with Jill and Kip and I just want them to know that we’re thinking about them, we’re praying about them. It was actually a very touching moment when I saw Mr. Paul reach down and kiss his bride. It was a real healthy reminder for me as to how precious life is and to how precious relationships are and how precious grace and forgiveness is — we’ve all made mistakes, we’ve all done and said things we regret and I want everybody to know Jesus Christ forgave us so we could forgive others and I want to express that forgiveness in my heart to everybody that can hear me. We need more Jesus Christ and we need less Republicans and Democrats in this world,” Brazell said.
With a little bit of levity, Brazell then explained why he was wearing a camouflage sports jacket Tuesday night. He said he had originally meant to wear to the first meeting after the opening of turkey season, which began in late March.
“But after much thought, I thought I’d brought enough attention upon myself lately,” Brazell said, to some soft chuckles. “So, today, I wear this sports coat in camouflage, which is not my regular dress, to say that I support the sportsmen community in Kershaw County. We’ve got an issue with our boat ramp and we’ve talked about it and we’ve talked about it and we’ve talked about it and talked about it and now it’s time to fix it. It’s become a safety concern at U.S. 1. There’s one ramp in and one ramp out. With as many people moving into Kershaw County, as many boaters as we have who love to use that river, we’ve got to do something. And I’ll say to my fellow council members: If we can’t fix it on that piece of dirt, let’s build a new ramp in the [Veterans] Park. But we’ve got to have access to the river. You can talk about economic development; you can talk about community — there is a tremendous sporting community in Kershaw County.
“Contrary to popular belief, I don’t even play baseball. I just want to see our kids supported in this community. I’ll tell you what I like to do. I like to go turkey hunting, I like to shoot ducks, and I like to hunt deer. That’s what I grew up doing in Kershaw County — that’s what Kershaw County means to me. We’ve got a tremendous natural resource in our lakes and our rivers, and we’ve got to improve the structures that support the ability to access Lake Wateree and Wateree River, especially. So, that’s why I’m wearing this sports coat, and I want to make sure we’re getting something done this budget cycle.”
In addition to moving the finance committee’s meetings to Monday at 9 a.m., Tucker urged the public during his briefing to follow up on a recent public hearing on the S.C. Department of Transportation’s (SCDOT) proposed Black River Road Corridor project by going to SCDOT’s website and leaving comments and concerns about it.
Tucker explained that the project — listed on SCDOT’s website as “Roadway Improvements — (S12) Black River Road in Kershaw County” — is estimated to cost $18 million. However, if for any reason, it should be delayed, it could increase the cost to $15 million to $18 million. Those funds could even end up going to another county in the Santee-Lynches Council of Governments if there is not enough support shown for the project.
“I don’t think enough people are paying attention, especially the ones that live down Black River Road,” Tucker said. “These are safety measures because with those housing developments — Eve’s Garden, Southern Oaks — along that corridor from the time that you pass the animal shelter until you get to the industrial park, there’s a lot of houses up there. I was raised down Black River Road, though further down … I have watched that road just get busier and busier with traffic. You sometimes can’t get out of those subdivisions or they may have accidents with the cars coming out of the industrial park and people trying to get into neighborhoods. All they want to do is widen the road … put in a bike lane and sidewalks.”
Tucker said he believes there is some “push back” from some citizens and did not want a minority of people against the project outweigh the majority who do want it but are not expressing themselves. He said if the federal funds go elsewhere, the only way the project could be done is by raising taxes.
“And we can’t even raise them that high to do a $12 million project,” Tucker said. “It is a traffic hazard and dangerous to our citizens in particular times of the day and I also see people walking on that road. There’s no lights on that road, it is extremely dark and they’re walking to cut back through to go to Central Carolina [Technical College] because, once again, you’ve got those neighborhoods there and this would give a path to go back there. They could cycle or they could walk, they’re young people who are trying to get educated so they can get good living jobs.”
In his brief, Shoemake said that as part of its due diligence toward working on the FY 2024 budget, the finance committee along with Catoe toured the Kershaw County Courthouse earlier on Tuesday. He said courthouse improvements are among the top items being considered for the budget.
“[Clerk of Court] Janet Hasty took us through. It was really interesting, particularly — I’ve been fortunate enough that … I haven’t had to go to the Family Court much, but it’s pretty dismal down there,” Shoemake said. “You go down this kind of stairway that they, actually, jokingly at the courthouse, call it ‘the dungeon.’ You walk down there and you see exactly why. We went into the men’s room because Janet told us the men’s room is in pretty disrepair, and I would say Danny [Catoe], you’d agree that’s something like out of the detention center itself. So, it definitely needs some work and that’s something I hope we can address this budget cycle.”
Shoemake also stepped in recently for Guinn, who had called a town hall meeting in Elgin on recreation issues but could not attend due to a family matter. Shoemake said the meeting was so helpful, with people talking about not only recreation but other matters, that he plans to host such meetings himself on a quarterly basis. He also said he is excited about the additions to the recreation commission, and thanked Guinn and District 4 Councilman Jimmy Jones, who was absent due to a family obligation, for assisting him with some constituent issues.
Following Shoemake’s comments, another bit of humor cropped up when Guinn began to give her report until being reminded that she had forgotten to call on Tomlinson.
“Madam Chair, I’ve been skipped?” he asked.
“Oh, I’m sorry!” Guinn replied to a good bit of laughter.
“It was good,” Tomlinson assured her adding, “I was going to be gracefully word-smithing like the rest of my fellow council members and keep you here about 10 additional minutes.
He kept that humor going by noting that the meeting was turning into one of the faster ones since the beginning of the year, expressing the possibility of that being due to Jones’ absence.
More seriously, Tomlinson thanked the staff for their work, and then said that he has received constituent calls regarding road paving.
“That is a hill to climb,” he said. “You’ve got state roads, county roads, local roads, so I’ve passed it along to staff and we’re trying to get all that handled and get some roads paved.”
In addition, Tomlinson said he was looking forward to having the finance committee present its report on the Woodward Park sports complex proposal.
Guinn then reported that a recent illicit drug/opioid summit she attended along with County Administrator Danny Templar was “eye-opening” and “helpful.”
“Moving forward, Mr. Tucker and I serve on the opioid coalition here in Kershaw County and we’re working on a plan right now — how we are going to use the opioid settlement funds to combat that crisis here in Kershaw County, and it is a crisis,” Guinn said. “It is not a crisis that is living on the streets, homeless, and asking for drug money. It does not discriminate whatsoever. You can get hooked on these drugs immediately just by going in for a simple procedure and it is ripping up families in Kershaw County. The coalition is working diligently on a plan and our role up here is advocacy.”
Also addressing remarks about the comprehensive plan work, Guinn had Templar confirm that while the Houseal Lavigne Associates may be from outside Kershaw County, it is only assisting in the plan rewrite and that council will have the final word on how the plan is written within state law requirements. She said that was why even those objecting to the process should provide input through an online survey conducted, which can be found by visiting www.kershaw.sc.gov/Home/Components/News/News/1042/37 and then clicking on the link for the community questionnaire about one-third of the way down the page.
Guinn also said that the county is looking into revising the way children are “drafted” for Parks and Recreation teams based on methods used in other counties. She also remarked that some 15,000 to 20,000 people are expected to be in Kershaw County this weekend for the Camden Burials events.
Finally, Guinn said that those wishing to make public presentations at council meetings should do so by contacting Clerk to Council Hanna Parler by calling (803) 425-1501.