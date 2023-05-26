Those of you looking for the third part of our coverage of the Cleveland School fire’s 100th anniversary ceremonies will be relieved to know we will publish it on Tuesday. Those of you also looking for coverage of Kershaw County County’s meeting this week will also have to wait until Tuesday.
Sometimes, things come along that keep us from being able to present stories when we want to.
In regards to today’s paper, Editor Martin L. Cahn was out of town earlier this week and, therefore, could not attend the county council meeting. We’ve learned it was a nearly five-hour meeting, which means he’ll have a lot of video to watch. It will also likely mean that coverage of that meeting will be split among at least three, possibly four, upcoming editions. We’ll have to wait and see.
With Cahn away, we deliberately set up today’s paper to be what we call “tight” even with our annual graduation section (which we hope you will all enjoy, by the way) in order to help out Lee County Observer Editor Gee Whetsel who was filling in for him. A “tight” paper means we choose to run fewer pages than we otherwise might and, therefore, hold back on stories that would take up more room than we can spare.
That’s why we chose not to run Part Three of the Cleveland School ceremonies today. If we had, we doubt much else would have been able to fit. So, we decided to have the front page be all about this week’s city council meeting, written by Whetsel, that has generated four parts of its own, three of which we’re running on today’s front page: A main story about the city of Camden’s proposed budget, a feature story of Camden Historic Landmarks Commission awards that were given out that night, and a sidebar on actions council took Tuesday in conjunction with welcoming a new taxi service to Camden.
The fourth piece, about discussions during the city council meeting on retiree health coverage appears on Page A9 in today’s edition.
Also to help Whetsel out, you may see a few stories in today’s edition we ordinarily wouldn’t use — “filler” stories from around the state, usually from press releases.
Now in its 42nd year, the Chronicle-Independent has primarily stuck to the people and events happening within the borders of Kershaw County. On occasion, we have pulled news from the state capitol or elsewhere in the state that we feel is helpful to our readers.
Speaking of helpful, if you have something you want to say, write Cahn a letter to the editor. You can do that by emailing him at mcahn@chronicle-independent.com or by sending your letter to:
Martin L. Cahn, Editor
Chronicle-Independent
P.O. Box 1137
Camden, SC 29021
Thanks for sticking with us — we appreciate it!