(In this second part of our three-part coverage of events surrounding the 100th anniversary of the Cleveland School Fire that killed 77 men, women and children on May 17, 1923, we pick up in the second hour of an in-depth seminar conducted by the S.C. Firefighters Association on the evening of May 16 in Liberty Hall at the Revolutionary War Visitor Center at Camden. Part III will report on the ceremonies conducted the next day at the Cleveland School Fire Memorial and Beulah United Methodist Church.)
Before he introduced the next speaker, S.C. State Fire Marshal Jones took a moment to make a personal observation.
“As state fire marshal, I hear quite often that we don’t have fires like that anymore. We do. We don’t have buildings like that anymore,” Jones said. “I live in rural Clarendon County and I’m sure it’s not all that much different from rural Sumter or Kershaw County, but ride around and look at some of the old churches. Some of the old school houses that still exist that we still have events in. We do still have buildings like that, so it’s important that we honor, honestly, the tragedy that occurred here and we’re always having conversations about things like fire drills. Do we still need to do fire drills? Yes, we still need to do fire drills. Do we still need to maintain the building construction and the fire-resistant construction and the compartmentalization of today’s construction? Absolutely, we do. Because we still have fires like that. ‘We don’t have fires in schools anymore.’ In South Carolina, we average about 85 fires a year in educational occupancies. Yup, we still have fires in schools.”
The public rarely hears about those fires, Jones said, because of what the next speaker — Kershaw County Fire Services Chief Will Glover — was about to talk about: the code changes that came about due to the Cleveland School fire, which he said has confined fires to their points of origin or even the individual object that started the fire.
An impact of change
Glover said he used to visit the Cleveland School Fire Memorial about once a month when he was younger, but not because he was remembering the fire or those who died.
“Honestly, it was because I worked part time for somebody and I cut the grass at the monument,” he explained, “but I never truly understood the magnitude of what happened, you know tomorrow it will be 100 years ago.”
Glover said that due to the changes made since the fire, “countless thousands” of lives have likely been saved. He spent most of his presentation talking about changes that have happened in the fire service since 1923, having made “leaps and bounds” in terms of apparatus and equipment since the Camden Fire Department’s 1920 Seagrave pumper truck was the only response to the fire and too late to fight it.
“We could spend a lot of time talking about the differences in equipment then and equipment now, apparatus then and apparatus now, water supplies then and water supplies now. How we have more stations. Camden used to be the only department in Kershaw. Now, we’ve got 22 stations between the Camden Fire Department, Lugoff Fire-Rescue and Kershaw County Fire Service,” Glover said.
He said all of these things have “come a long way,” but felt that more needed to be said about the strides made in building and fire codes.
“So many codes and regulations that we don’t even think about came as a result of this fire,” Glover said. “We can take this room, for example. We have an occupancy limit, it’s got a fire alarm system, non-combustible wall coverings — none of these were in place 100 years ago. In the years after the Cleveland School fire, South Carolina helped lead the movement for fire safety within schools that have saved thousands and thousands of lives to date.”
After the tragedy, Glover said, members of the fire service urged legislators to enact new laws that would address what he said were “weak” fire and building codes in place at the time. Due to their work, he said, state and national codes were adopted that ended up requiring many other codes that we are familiar with today.
In fact, Glover pointed out, one of the first laws enacted by the S.C. General Assembly in 1924 made it illegal for state funds to be paid out to schools that were not safeguarded from fires. School buildings of two or more stories had to have “ample means” for students and staff to escape from fires. All schools had to have at least two ways for people to exit, preferably on opposite sides of the building. If there was only one stairway, a second one had to provided, again on the opposite side of the building. All hallway and exit doors had to open outward, not inward, as was the case at the Cleveland School. New construction had to be done with non-combustible materials.
Even more work was done in the following years to strengthen building and fire codes across the nation that led not only to additional exits and fire escapes, but alarm systems, fire-retardant materials, capacity guidelines, improved lighting and heating installation, portable fire extinguishers, mandated exit drills and staff training.
“Even today,” Glover said, “a law remains that requires every school district principal in the state to provide verification that fire drills have been conducted in his or her school throughout the year.”
He also touched on what Jones did — that the public does not often hear about school fires anymore.
“But I want you to ask yourselves, ‘Is this simply because we don’t have fires in schools anymore?’ You know the answer now … that couldn’t be further from the truth. Between 2014 and 2018 there was an average of 3,200 structure fires in school each year. In South Carolina, the average is between 80 and 90 school fires every year. So, why don’t we hear about these fires anymore? One of the reasons (is) current codes and standards require schools to be designed and constructed using fire resistant materials, fire barriers to compartmentalize the fires, automatic fire alarm systems and automatic fire sprinkler systems,” Glover said.
In addition, he said, require evacuation plans and fire drills have prepared staff and students to evacuate a school safely and quickly, thus increases everyone’s chances to making it out alive and unharmed.
“It is imperative that we continue to prepare students and staff for the possibility of fires with plans and drills throughout the year,” Glover said as he concluded his talk. “Construction techniques and fire-safety practices have come a long way in 100 years, but we cannot afford to let our guard down with this. As we continue into the future, we must honor the students, teachers and family members who lost their lives in this fire by continuing to ensure the safety of our school buildings and the teachers, staff and students inside.”
After Glover’s presentation, comments were made by special guests, including state senators Thomas McElveen and Penry Gustafson, U.S. Deputy Fire Administrator Tonya Hoover, and National Fire Protection Association Regional Director Robbie Dalton.
Table of memories
Then it was time for the evening’s highlight: a roundtable discussion moderated by S.C. Firefighter Association Executive Director Joe Palmer and featuring four descendants of people who either died in or survived the fire: Camden Fire Department Deputy Chief Eddie Gardner, Janette McCaa, William “Rusty” Major, and Ann Seegars.
Palmer began by quoting President Abraham Lincoln at Gettysburg, who had noted that the battlefield had already been consecrated by the men who had died there. In the same way, Palmer said, the Cleveland School fire and its memorial, had already been consecrated by those who had died in the fire.
He also warned the audience that there was a good chance the stories being told by the roundtable participants would likely made them cry.
“There’s a good chance we’re going to laugh a little bit or smile. We may groan, but it’s emotional,” Palmer said, “because it’s near and dear to all of the people in this room’s hearts.”
Palmer started with Gardner, who had a connection to the Cleveland School Fire through his grandmother.
“My grandmother was Leila Hinson Cassady, she was a descendant of the Hinson family who lost somebody in the fire,” Gardner said. “Growing up as a teenager, you sit and listen to your grandmother talk and you really don’t pay attention to the stories. And I heard the story over and over about the fire — not ‘the fire,’ ‘the Big Fire’ — and until I got in the fire service, and really learned about the Cleveland School fire, I really didn’t think too much about it.”
When he did, however, Gardner learned that the family had a gotten front row seats. Leila, he said, was 6 or 7 years old.
“She was sitting there, she saw the lamp start the ceiling on fire, drop to the stage, and the fire started. The men came up with coats and jackets … but then it erupted up a little more. She said she was mesmerized by the fire. Her sister, Clara, had tried heading the kids towards the exit,” Gardner said.
The two sisters apparently got separated because, according to Gardner, Leila was still sitting there, watching the fire and Clara had to come back and get her.
“She said by the time (Clara) got back to get her, the smoke started getting thick in the building. My grandmother had pneumonia or respiratory sickness earlier that year, so she was gasping for air,” he said. “So, (Clara) took her to the window, told her to take a deep breath of air so they could get out. In reality, if she could have gone on to the stairwell, she probably would have never made it out.”
Ultimately, Clara and Leila climbed out one of the windows, with Leila going first.
“She was holding on and she said (Clara) had to pry her fingers loose to drop her down to the ground, which saved her life,” Gardner said, adding that they lost two siblings to the fire, with Clara having to back to identify them.
McCaa, who said her great-great-grandfather was a founding member of Beulah Church, read from a speech given by the late Gov. John C. West, who father and other family members died in the fire when he was an infant. It was a speech, McCaa said, given at the dedication of the Charlotte Thompson Community Center. She said she was so impressed with the 1995 speech, that she asked West for a copy of it, and he agreed.
The speech begins much as a “memoir” West wrote about the fire the C-I used more than a week ago in detailing his mother’s successful efforts to save herself; his 4-year-old brother, Shel; and his grandmother. Both include the fact that in the Charlotte Thompson community, things were referred to as happening “before the fire” or “after the fire.”
“It was a tragedy recognized throughout the world, and compared by some to that of the Titanic of a decade earlier, except the loss, in my ways, was more personal because it was confined to this small rural community,” McCaa read from West. “As I look back at that great tragedy came one blessing that we still enjoy to this day: the creation of a community spirit and an extension of a sense of family beyond our own blood relatives to include friends and neighbors who had suffered common losses.”
From there, the speech diverges from the “memoir” to touch on those men West considered surrogate fathers: his uncles, Manny Rush and Lee West, and neighbors Alex Bruce — who was called “Squire” — and Allen Murchison, with whom was formed his first law partnership.
“The period after the fire was not an easy one. Not only did families have to adjust to their personal grief, but the [Great] Depression created hardships, especially for those families whose breadwinners were lost in the fire. The boll weevil came in full force in the 1920s and the cotton crops were not only ruined, but the price for cotton drop to 5 cents per pound. Almost every farm in this community faced the threat of foreclosure, and many were forced to leave,” McCaa read.
West’s words also included the cherished memory of the Charlotte Thompson community coming together during those years to share the burdens of those problems. Indeed, as McCaa read on, West said in 1995 that in the three decades following the Depression, the community survived World War II, found jobs at DuPont when it came in the 1950s, and — although community schools closed — local students could use improved roads to go to school in Camden. And, finally, a local fire department was founded to serve the community.
West’s speech goes on to note the donation of land for the community center and the efforts of those involved, especially E.C. Pearce Jr.
McCaa said that her father was only 12 days old when the fire happened, so his family did not go to see the play, “Topsy Turvy,” that the Cleveland School graduates were putting on. But his 13-year-old cousin, Jessie Smith did, and died in the blaze.
Seegars, who has spoken recently in public about her family’s history in connection with the fire, has been a part of the community for 70 years. As she had recounted elsewhere, her mother-in-law — who was a senior at Cleveland School that year — managed to survive the fire. The children of the family insisted on going, and the girl’s mother, sister and brother, all died. They were three of the 11 people with Dixon as a last name who perished in the fire.
Seegars said her mother-in-law survived because she was thrown out of one of the second-story windows.
“A neighbor’s father was one of the ones who threw a lot of the people out because he was courting Esther Bruce at that time. So, he was there and … I remember that he had a limp, so I just wondered if maybe when he jumped out of the window, maybe he damaged his leg. But, it’s like you said, there are so many years where we don’t ask questions when we should have asked questions,” Seegars said.
She said she marveled that her mother-in-law and the others left behind after the fire were able to go on with their lives and that the fire was not something they dwelled on.
Turning to Major, Palmer said he had “quite a story” about a relative named Dot Anderson. Major said Dot was part of his mother’s side of the family. Before he got to Dot’s story, however, Major noted that one of his great-grandmothers was kin to McCaa’s family.
“Zachary Barfield and his wife, Christine Murchison, and the back row of the cemetery has seven infant graves that didn’t make it to adulthood, plus a son that died in a hunting accident at 11. So, only two of their children made it to adulthood and one of them was killed in the fire. The one that survived was my (maternal) grandfather,” Major said.
As for Dot, she was a McLeod, of whom there were eight victims of the fire with that last name. Two of those were her parents, Miller L. and Mary Barfield McLeod.
“She also had two brothers — the entire family was wiped out, except Dot. My mother, who was 2 years old at the time was among nine children, and like your family,” Major said, turning to McCaa, “they did not attend the gathering because they were quarantined at home due to the outbreak of influenza. In those days, rural families were quarantined if they had an outbreak.”
Getting back to Dot, Major said she survived the fire by being dropped out of a window, but did not know by whom.
“Before they went to the play that night, Dot kept asking to wear her new dress,” he said. “Her mom said, ‘No, you can’t wear that.’ Finally, she gave in and said, ‘OK, Dottie, you can wear it, but if you tear it or you get it dirty, I’m going to give you the whupping of your life.’ So, she was fixated on taking care of that dress. She didn’t care anything about the play. She said her momma could beat you to within an inch of your life, too.”
So, they went to see the play and things progressed as others had recounted, with the fire starting at the beginning of the third act. Dot, Major said, was sitting on the back row and didn’t really see anything until the smoke started filling the second-floor assembly area. That’s when she and others started being dropped or thrown out of windows.
“Dot said when she hit the ground, she ran away toward the field to the left side. She wasn’t even thinking about the fire. What she was thinking about was her dress,” Major said, emphasizing the point by letting his hands fall to the table, and getting some chuckles from the other participants and the audience. “Because it was torn. Now she had some cuts and bruises, but no broken bones. She did have a sprained ankle, but she ran into this corn field crying, ‘Oh, I’m gonna die, because my momma’s going to whup me.’
“And she said there were puddles in the corn field and she dropped down and took the dressed and kind of rubbed the dirt off, you know, but that just made it worse, and this made her cry even more. She told me, ‘I don’t remember anything about the fire. I was going to die because of my dress.’ So she ran further into the field and tried to clean it some more, and she was crying and she fell asleep.”
The next day, Major said, his grandfather was there and was looking for his sister when Dot came out of the field.
“And Daddy John, as we called him, took her immediately home to Maw Neva … and she said, ‘Mom’s gonna kill me.’ She didn’t even know her family had been wiped out. A child; she didn’t know. Her dress was ruined. And Maw Neva said, ‘Don’t worry, honey, I’ll clean it up and I’ll sew it up and everything, and it’ll be all right.’ The whole purpose of the story is — it’s quite a story — but from the mind and the eyes of a child, what was the most important thing at that moment? Not that she’d lost her whole family, because she didn’t know. Not that you lost someone and you lost someone. Her dress. That is just a great story and Dot’s is a story of life, not death.”
Major said that for Dot, grief about her family didn’t set in until her teens when she truly came to understand what had happened, and that as she reached adulthood, she stopped wanting to talk about it. In addition, he said, Dot’s father, Miller McLeod, was identified by a ring on his finger, but that her mother and but her mother and brothers were not.
“My grandfather, John Barfield, insisted that Miller be buried in the mass grave with his family. He felt like if it had been reversed, that Miller would have put him (Barfield) in with his family,” Major said.
At the end of the program, several people asked questions or provided their own family’s stories, including ones where some relatives died either in the fire, or soon thereafter due to injuries suffered in the blaze, while other relatives escaped relatively unharmed.
Seegars pointed out that it was 20 years before the Charlotte Thompson community would fully recover from the impact of the Cleveland School Fire. Major noted that 77 people being killed in a community its size was a significant loss of life.
In closing the roundtable, Palmer responded to something Seegars said, that the surviving members of the victims’ families, remarkably, went on with their lives — not as if nothing had happened, but without dwelling on it so they could lead normal lives.
“There was a mental toughness that may have been there based on faith, and that probably made the difference,” Palmer said.
With that, Jones asked those with white ribbons who had raised their hands before would stand this time to be recognized as descendants of either those who lost their lives in the fire or who survived it to a round of applause.