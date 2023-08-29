Some of the world’s best race horses put their hooves on the dirt, turf courses and trails which make up the Camden Training Center, which was first called the Wrenfield Track in the late 1800s. They were led from their stables by some of Thoroughbred racing’s biggest names who called Camden and the CTC home each winter.
The 400-acre facility bears little resemblance to what it was in its heyday in the 1950s and 1906s, or pre-year-round racing in New York.
Slowly but steadily, operations with the likes of fabled racing stables such as Mellon, Phipps, Darby Dan, Lane’s End and, more recently, Shadwell Stables pulled out of Camden and sent their horses, trainers, exercise jockeys and grooms to or closer to tracks in New York, Florida and Kentucky.
On any given morning, one strolling CTC’s grounds located off Chesnut Street in Camden, could have seen Hall of Fame trainer Frank Whiteley along with Billy Turner and Thomas Waller working their horses and preparing them for the upcoming spring and summer races.
Among the “who’s who” of four-legged racing legends who spent the early parts of their careers honing their skills and talents at the CTC were future Hall of Famers such as Damascus, Tom Rolfe, Forego along with 1979 Belmont Stakes winner Coastal and Jazil, who won the third leg of the Triple Crown in 2006. More recently, 2021 Kentucky Oaks winner Malathaat was developed at Shadwell Stables under the watchful eye of trainer Kevin Kahkola.