Some of the world’s best race horses put their hooves on the dirt, turf courses and trails which make up the Camden Training Center, which was first called the Wrenfield Track in the late 1800s. They were led from their stables by some of Thoroughbred racing’s biggest names who called Camden and the CTC home each winter.

The 400-acre facility bears little resemblance to what it was in its heyday in the 1950s and 1906s, or pre-year-round racing in New York.