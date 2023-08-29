Swim meet

Swimmers take their mark in last Thurdsay’s season opening meet for both Camden and Lugoff-Elgin.

 Photo by Daniel Boyce

The Lugoff-Elgin swim team opened the season with a third-place finish behind meet champion Blythewood and Gray Collegiate while Camden finished fourth in the meet.

The Lugoff-Elgin boys qualified for states in their first two relays ever. The Demons qualified for the 200 medley and 200 freestyle medley while setting team records in both. They came in third in the medley relay and second in the freestyle relay. The teams were made up of Zashawn Barr, Titus Linnekin, Watson Harvley and Noah Ryan Robins.