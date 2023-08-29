The Lugoff-Elgin swim team opened the season with a third-place finish behind meet champion Blythewood and Gray Collegiate while Camden finished fourth in the meet.
The Lugoff-Elgin boys qualified for states in their first two relays ever. The Demons qualified for the 200 medley and 200 freestyle medley while setting team records in both. They came in third in the medley relay and second in the freestyle relay. The teams were made up of Zashawn Barr, Titus Linnekin, Watson Harvley and Noah Ryan Robins.
Barr qualified for state in the 200 individual medley, coming in fourth and setting a new team record. He also was third in the 100 backstroke and set another team record while barely missing a state time.
Harvley was third in the 100 butterfly, setting a new school record along the way, and was fourth in the 200 freestyle and 3rd in the 100 butterfly setting a new team record in that.
Linnekin was fourth in the 50 freestyle and sixth in the 100 breaststroke, setting a new team record and qualifying for state in the breaststroke while Hayden Haff was sixth in the 50 freestyle and seventh in the 100 backstroke.
The L-E girls’ relay quartet of Layla Miller, Lydia Cyrier, Layla Farmer and Zoe Branham came in fourth and qualified for state.
Branham was third in both the 50-and 100-freestyle and qualified for state in both events. Miller was sixth in the 50 freestyle and qualified for state and finished sixth in the 100 backstroke as well. Cyrier was fourth in the 500 freestyle and qualified for state.
The 400 freestyle relay of Abby Tutt, Allyssa Tutt, Emily Turowsky and Braelyn McCathern came in fifth and the relay of Harris Fuller, Griffin Proctor, Walter Brown and Cooper Davis came in fourth while the 200 freestyle relay of Layla Miller, Camryn West, Lydia Cyrier and Zoe Branham came in fourth.
Camden finished fourth in Thursday’s meet, just five points out of third.
The Lady Bulldogs’ 200 freestyle relay of Camden Kimpton, Maggie Blank, Emory Gunter and Grace Boyce came in third and qualified for state. The 200 medley relay of Camden Kimpton, Maci Kimpton, Gunter and Grace Boyce came in third and also qualified for state.
Gunter was third in the 500 freestyle and fourth in the 100 freestyle and qualified for state in both. Boyce won both the 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke and qualified for state in both. Maci Kimpton was sixth in the 200 freestyle and seventh in the 50 freestyle while Camden Kimpton was fourth in the 100 butterfly and 5th in the 50 freestyle and qualified for state in both. Maggie Blank was sixth in the 100 butterfly.
The 400 freestyle relay of Savannah Bell, Maggie Blank, Maci Kimpton and Alexis Pitassi took fourth in that race.
The Bulldogs were led by a sixth place finish in the 100 butterfly from James Boyce, who set a new schoole record in the event.