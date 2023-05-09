All season long, North Central baseball head coach waited for his team to get completely healthy. Once that happened, the sixth-year coach said his Knights would be able to make a run in the state playoffs.
Needing a 5-3 win over Cheraw on the final day of season to lock up fourth place and the final postseason slot allotted to Region 5-AA, the last team in is proving to be a tough out.
The fourth-seed Knights opened in AA Lower State District 8 with a 15-4 win over Region 8 champion Andrews last Tuesday. On Thursday, NC secured home field in last night’s scheduled district finals by using a nine-run sixth inning rally to knock off host Woodland, 10-2.
On Monday, Faulkenberry and company hosted Woodland, an 18-10 winner over Andrews, in the District 8 championship with the visitors having to defeat NC twice in order to advance into the AA Lower state championship tournament which opens Thursday night. Should the Knights come out of District 8, they will travel to meet either Buford or Oceanside Collegiate on Thursday.
Against Woodland, Cade Branham’s two-run double broke a 1-1 tie which touched off the nine-run explosion. The deciding frame included run-producing doubles from singles from Cole Robinson and Branham while singles from Colt Babic and Patten Hood also plated runners.
NC led, 1-0, before the hosts knotted things at 1-1 by scoring their only run in the fourth.
Babic received the starting nod on the mound for NC and the eighth-grader went the first 3.2 innings, allowing two hits and one run while striking out a batter. Branham came on in relief in the fourth and went the rest of the way to get the win. The righty gave up one hit while fanning one batter in 3.1 innings of work.
The Knights continued their offensive assault by banging out 11 hits off Woodland pitching. Hood led the way with three hits in five trips to the plate while Landan Anderson and Branham had two hits each.