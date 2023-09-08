Colors emerge

As summer fades green chlorophyll retreats, and colors emerge.

 Photo by Tom Poland

This time of year, I catch myself glancing at leaves. On walks through woods and bike rides along trails, I see the occasional red leaf. I glance again and see a few more leaves turning crimson. Soon red outnumbers green. Autumn’s nigh.

I’ve talked to people who live in regions where autumn is a tad bland. They miss a lot. Here in Georgialina, we’re blessed to live where four seasons bring differing versions of beauty. Come March, I find myself in peach orchards where daybreak reveals clouds of pink and coral blossoms. I walk over peppermint petals, as if kaleidoscopes of pink butterflies touched down to rest. Come May and June, it’s uplifting to see the rocky shoals spider lilies. The delicate flowers bring ballerinas to mind amid a concert of river song. It’s a performance upon a watery stage you’ll not forget.

Tom Poland’s columns are made available by the S.C. News Exchange to the Chronicle-Independent, Camden, S.C. Visit Poland’s website at www.tompoland.net or email him at tompol@earthlink.net.