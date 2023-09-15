Mary Norwood and Addie Bittner combined for 31 kills as the North Central volleyball team cruised past rival Andrew Jackson in three sets Tuesday night.
The Lady Knights, 5-1 overall and 4-0 in Region 5-AA play, opened with a 25-14 win over the Lady Vols in the first set, breezed to a 25-8 victory in the second set before closing things in three by taking the third set, 25-Norwood, a junior, led the way at the net with 16 kills to go along with three digs, a pair of blocks and an ace. Bittner, also a junior, had a 15-kill, 10-dig night for Andy Johnson’s charges. Laurel Rodgers added a dozen kills with a pair of blocks.