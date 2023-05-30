The C-I has learned that Levi Marshall Gibbs, 23, of Columbia, who was accused of playing a role in the 2016 attempted murder of at least two people, pleaded guilty on May 9 to two charges connected to the case. It appears that in exchange for his guilty pleas, the Fifth Circuit Solicitor’s Office dropped four other charges for which he was originally arrested.
On Jan. 16, 2016, deputies arrested Gibbs and Alan Leon Hollway, 20, after a short vehicle chase that resulted in Gibbs and Holloway becoming “badly injured” when they ran their vehicle into some trees on Wildwood Lane in Lugoff.
They were accused of shooting at two people at a Bob-O-Link Road residence and charged with two counts of attempted murder, discharging a firearm into a dwelling, and failure to stop for a blue light.
On May 9, the solicitor’s office dropped all but the failure to stop charge in exchange for Gibbs pleading guilty to a new charge of being an accessory after the fact to Class E felony.
Circuit Court Judge Robert E. Hood sentenced Gibbs to five years in prison suspended upon 12 months and credited with 191 days in jail. Hood sentenced Gibbs to time served for the failure to stop for blue lights charge.
Holloway never had the chance to defend himself for his alleged role in the Bob-O-Link Road case. He was killed in August 2021, allegedly by Donald Coolidge, now 43, who continues to be held at the Kershaw County Detention Center (KCDC) pending trial for one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder, and one count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Meanwhile, another attempted murder case that was set to go to trial a month ago has now been set for this week.
Richard A. Moore, 58, is accused of shooting and injuring a woman on April 25, 2021, in Cassatt. Deputies arrested Moore the following day and charged him with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession of a stolen handgun, failure to stop for blue lights, disregarding a stop sign, and driving under suspension.
Other cases up for trial this week include:
• Donnie Lee Hudson, 41, of Florence, arrested on June 15, 2015, and charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor between the ages of 11 and 14, and two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 14 years of ager. He was later released on $140,000 bond.
• Marquis Dapree Williams, 32, of Lugoff, arrested on Dec. 29, 2016, and charged with unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person. He was released about seven months later on $50,000 bond. Williams is also awaiting trial, for which a date has not yet been set, for charges after being arrested last June for one count each of attempted murder, criminal domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, resisting arrest, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and discharging firearms into a dwelling; and two counts of unlawful carrying of a weapon. He is being held at the KCDC with bond denied on the attempted murder charge.
• Heather Lynn Dow, 42, of Lugoff, arrested on Nov. 28, 2018, and charged with a second offense of possession of Schedule I-V drugs, second offense of trafficking in meth or cocaine base (10-28 grams), second offense of distribution of meth, meth possession (less than 1 gram), and three counts of second offenses of possession of Schedule I or II drugs. She was released on $80,000 bond following her arrest.
One other case was set for this week, but was granted a continuance by Judge Hood. The case involves Walter Wade Goad, 42, of Lexington, who was arrested by the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 13, 2016, for trafficking between 200 and 400 grams of cocaine. Goad was released two days later on $75,000 bond. It was unclear as to when the case might be brought back to court.
Sexual predator trial
A jury trial is set for the week of June 19 to determine if a man who pleaded guilty to criminal sexual conduct-related charges in November 2021 should be designated as a violent sexual predator. At that time, Jeremiah James Pough, now 29, of Elgin, pleaded guilty to contributing to the delinquency of a minor, second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor between 11 and 14 years of age, and third-degree criminal sexual conduct. The trial will be based on whether or not Pough suffers “from a mental abnormality or personality disorder that makes him likely to engage in acts of sexual violence if not confined to a secure facility for long-term control, care, and treatment.”
Deputies first arrested Pough in connection with the first two charges in February 2017. He was soon released on a total of $33,000 bond. Deputies arrested him again in March 2018 on the third-degree criminal sexual conduct charge for which he was released on $25,000 shortly thereafter.
Authorities in Richland County, which is part of the Fifth Judicial Circuit along with Kershaw County, arrested Pough in June 2019 for second-degree criminal sexual conduct of a minor under 16 years of age. Pough also pleaded guilty to this charge in November 2021, along with the Kershaw County charges.
Judge Hood sentenced Pough to 10 years in prison, suspended to four years plus five years of probation and credited with 871 days (or approximately two years and three months) of time served.
Online court documents show that a probable cause hearing to determine whether or not Pough met the criteria to be categorized as a violent sexual predator was filed in May 2022. That hearing was held the following month during which Judge Jocelyn Newman found that probable cause existed to categorize Pough as a violent sexual predator. Newman subsequently ordered that Pough be kept at McDougall Correctional Institution in Berkeley County until his truncated prison sentence ended and then transferred to the KCDC. He has been held there ever since, but has been transported to other sites for evaluation.
Newman granted an extension in the matter in August 2022 due to a qualified expert in the case not being available at the time. S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson’s office retained a different expert in November 2022, after which an order of transport was filed for Pough’s first evaluation at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) in Charleston. By this time, Pough had apparently completed his sentence but had been transferred to the KCDC to be held until his trial. A second order of transport covered two subsequent evaluations at MUSC, both in February.
A third transport order, filed that month, set Pough’s civil commitment trial for next month.