Lugoff-Elgin dug itself an early hole which it could not climb out of as an eight-run sixth was not enough to overcome a 10-0 deficit in Thursday’s 11-10 loss to host A.C. Flora in Forest Acres.
The second straight one-run win for the Lady Falcons over L-E pulled James Marlow’s charges within a half-game of the Lady Demons for the Region 5-4A lead. The pair of losses — including Tuesday’s 2-1 setback — were the first two in conference play for Savannah Starling’s girls who are 6-2 in the league heading into this week’s final two-game set with Irmo. A.C. Flora stands at 5-2 in 5-4A action with two games left with Ridge View and one with Irmo to be played.
Should Flora and L-E remain tied after 10 conference games, the Lady Falcons — by virtue of their two-game sweep of L-E — would get the top seed for the 4A state playoffs which begin Tuesday, May 2.
The Lady Demons were victimized by nine errors on the night with two each in the first two frames allowing the hostesses to score four runs in the first before adding four more in the second followed by a pair of runs in the third to grab a 10-0 advantage.
L-E hit the scoreboard for the first time by scoring two in the fourth as Reece Pickett reached on an error before Lexie Stout singled to left field. A Mallory Branham double plated the first run before Haleigh Miranda’s ground out to first made it a 10-2 ballgame.
The Lady Falcons added a key 11th run in their half of the fourth — which did not seem as large as it would become — thanks to L-E erupting for eight runs in the sixth.
Pickett worked her way to a leadoff walk before scoring on Stout’s single. With Stout on second, Emaree Ray drove an RBI single to right before Branham’s sacrifice bunt was booted to put runners on first and second with L-E trailing, 11-4. Maren Cox’s fly ball to right was then played into an error allowing Ray to score. Ashley Dooley kept the inning alive with a run-producing single to center. When Kayley Lynch’s fly ball to center was dropped, Dooley scored. A Camryn Jordan single made it 11-8 which brought Pickett to the plate who sent a two-run blast over the fence in left to close the gap to 11-10 only for the visitors’ rally to stop there.
Jordan, Stout, Ray and Dooley all had two hits while driving in run. Pickett had a two-run blast and plated three runners on the night.