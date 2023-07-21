Following an executive session during Tuesday’s Kershaw County Board of School Trustees meeting, the board approved the hiring of Lawrence H. “Mac” McCallum as an assistant principal at Leslie M. Stover Middle School near Elgin.
McCallum joins the Stover administrative staff after working as a special education teacher for more than 20 years. Most recently McCallum taught special education at Camden High School for seven years, serving as the instructional leader for the special education department since 2019. Prior to this, he worked at Pine Grove Inc., Camden Middle School and in the Charleston County School District.
He earned a bachelor of science degree in special education from the College of Charleston and a master of education degree in school leadership from Columbia College. He has done post graduate work at The Citadel, College of Charleston, Charleston Southern University and Columbia College. He is certified in mild and moderate special education and in secondary administration.
McCallum completed the Kershaw County Developing Administrators Program, and was part of the 2019-2020 Kershaw County Leadership Academy cohort. He was named the 2021-2022 Camden High School Teacher of the Year.
McCallum is a 1991 Lugoff-Elgin High School graduate, and he and his wife, Martie Gail McCallum, reside in Lugoff.