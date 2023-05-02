Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) deputies arrested Shameik Lamell Stover, 20, of Cayce, for attempted murder after allegedly shooting the mother of his child at a U.S. 601 South, Lugoff business on Friday afternoon.
KCSO Chief Deputy Tyrrell Coleman said a “shots fired with female screaming” call came from the business around 2:45 p.m., with the caller describing Stover’s vehicle as it left the parking lot. Coleman said a deputy was close by and able to conduct a traffic stop within seconds of the call.
Deputies determined the Stover had just shot the victim, who is the mother of his child, in the parking lot. The woman sustained a non-life threatening wound to her neck and is expected to be OK.
Coleman said Stover was out on bond for a previous attempted murder charge when he was arrested. He is currently being held at the Kershaw County Detention Center awaiting bond.
“Thank God we didn’t lose another victim today to a suspect out on bond for a separate violent offense. We are doing our jobs as law enforcement. It’s time to see other members of the criminal justice system do their jobs,” Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan said.