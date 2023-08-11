Kershaw County Council got to see options to the county’s recreation master plan near the end of its meeting Tuesday night. County Administrator Danny Templar presented three options for how $10 million of $12 million in recreation-related funds might be used.

For more than a year, council members, the Health Services District of Kershaw County (HSDKC) Board of Directors, county parks and recreation commissioners, a citizens group committed to recreational excellence, and individual citizens have debated not only how much money should be spent, but exactly what that money should be committed to doing.