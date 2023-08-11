Kershaw County Council got to see options to the county’s recreation master plan near the end of its meeting Tuesday night. County Administrator Danny Templar presented three options for how $10 million of $12 million in recreation-related funds might be used.
For more than a year, council members, the Health Services District of Kershaw County (HSDKC) Board of Directors, county parks and recreation commissioners, a citizens group committed to recreational excellence, and individual citizens have debated not only how much money should be spent, but exactly what that money should be committed to doing.
One part of a preliminary recreation master plan update provided to council in November 2022 suggested spending $14.5 million on a complete transformation of Camden’s Woodward Park. The plan suggested Woodward’s transformation be among a set of five 10-year goals. By then, the HSDKC had already made it known they were interested in assisting with funding some type of outdoor recreation project.
The concept for Woodward focused on creating not only a better facility for citizens, but one that could attract travel teams from across the state to play tournaments.
In February of this year, Kershaw Families Advocating for Recreational Excellence (KARE) advocated for the upgrades to Woodward Park as well as for other facilities. KARE representatives had already spoken to council in April 2022 about finding ways to improve recreation. Also, HSDKC Board Chairman Derial Ogburn communicated an offer for his organization and MUSC Health to provide a $5 million match for the same amount of money by the county to put toward the Woodward Park project.
In May, the HSDKC and council — through a split vote — agreed to increase the match to $6 million, for a total of $12 million, with the additional combined $2 million for upgrades at other facilities. That agreement eventually meant that the scope of the Woodward Park transformation would be scaled back somewhat from the original $14.5 million proposal.
Meanwhile, a number of individual citizens began speaking out against the potential transformation, saying it would be a waste of money and/or advocating for other upgrades at existing facilities be completed first. A number of people pointed to the Larry Doby Complex, also in Camden, that needed to be upgraded.
With all of this in mind, the three preliminary options Templar presented, created by Alliance Consulting Engineers (ACE), would spend the primary $10 million as follows:
• Solely on the Larry Doby Complex (Option 1) — transform the existing four-field baseball area into a new baseball complex including a new paved parking area with 241 spaces, adding a new ADA-compliant playground, and renovating the existing concession/press box/restroom building; add two new basketball courts near the baseball complex; upgrade the existing soccer area so that there are three U13/adult fields, one U11 field, and two U5/U7 fields, with a new paved parking area for 276 spaces and another ADA-compliant playground; create a new 18-hole disc golf-course that would move players through the complex; and, apparently, maintain the existing four youth baseball fields along Competition Drive on the other side of a new paved entrance and additional 52 parking spaces next to the soccer fields.
• Solely on Woodward Park (Option 2) — appears to pretty much follow what ACE proposed last November, to include upgrading the existing rear baseball diamonds into a four-baseball field complex with batting cages, a new concession/press box/restroom building; replacing the current tennis and soccer field with a U13/adult field, a U11 field, and a U5/U7 field, thus eliminating, tennis at this facility; replacing two smaller baseball fields with a new 12,000-square-foot ADA-compliant playground; a 430-space paved parking lot; two new basketball courts with seven adjacent paved parking spaces; and upgrading or replacing a new 18-hold disc golf course that moves players through wooded areas on the parks south and east sides.
• Splitting the funds between smaller upgrades to both the Larry Doby Complex and Woodward Park (Option 3) — for the Larry Doby Complex, only the new soccer fields and 276-space parking lot next them would be created, leaving the existing ball fields as they are; for Woodward Park, the new baseball complex would be created, along with a 299-space parking lot, and appears to create a new 2,500-square-foot ADA playground, but leaves everything else at the park as it currently exists.
Each of the options include new fencing, lighting, irrigation and other infrastructure as needed. Option 3 would see approximately $3.46 million spent at the Larry Doby Complex and $5.02 million spent at Woodward Park, plus a contingency of $630,750 for an approximate total of $9.12 million. The remaining approximately $885,000 would be put toward surveying, geotechnical, and other overhead-related costs.
“Again, these are preliminary,” Templar said. “What we plan to do is get public input; we plan to get these plans in front of the recreation commission next. Also, we also plan to have some conversations with the KARE group; we want them to have input … just to make sure we’re delivering the end product of what is going to be usable and realistic.”
Templar said the Woodward plan would include a new walking track that would hook into the city of Camden’s existing Sweet Gum Trail connecting Woodward and Scott parks.
“This park (the Woodward plan) does not include any land acquisition… I know there was some authorization to engage in discussions with the adjacent landowner, but this option, as it is right now, does not include and land acquisition,” Templar said.
He said the split option (3), provides some updates to existing areas at Larry Doby while Woodward Park’s upgrades would focus on a “more condensed area” of the park around the baseball fields.
“Again, we plan to have a lot of input … we will be advertising any kind of public input sessions early and often,” Templar said. “We’ll try to have them at the recreation department with hours that are conducive for the most amount of people in attendance.”
District 3 Councilman Derek Shoemake confirmed with Templar that, in addition to any public hearings, the options would be presented to the recreation commission — which council learned would be meeting the very next night — whose members would vote to make a recommendation to council. Council would then hear those recommendations, which may include additional ones from Templar, and take a vote. Whichever option is voted on by council, including any modifications, would then be sent to the HDSDKC for their vote in order to provide final approval for the funding match.
Templar also confirmed for Shoemake that in addition to the other $2 million of the $12 million total for recreation, there is another $1.9 million of existing funds left in the budget for further improvements at the Kershaw County West Complex (KC West) in Lugoff. Therefore, Shoemake noted, there is approximately $3.9 million for remaining recreational upgrades across the county.
“Right now, with construction costs, there was — about two budget cycles ago — some capital improvement plans out there (KC West) for paved parking and a concessions area, but right now with building costs, the obvious big need out there is parking. So, we would look at that first, and then anything else we can spread over there would come next,” Templar said, adding that the price of building a concession stand has grown from about between $400,000 and $500,000 to about $1.2 million, with the parking lot construction estimate at around $1.1 million as well.
Shoemake said he wanted to clarify not only what would be happening at KC West, but in the northern part of the county as well.
“None of this, of what we’ve talked about, involves building new parks; this is all improving the infrastructure that currently exists, correct?” Shoemake asked, to which Templar answered in the affirmative.
District 1 Councilman Russell Brazell said that, by virtue of being in the building industry, he is aware that construction costs have come down substantially during the last year or so. Brazell asked Templar to look into including a small concession and bathroom building closer to Whitehead Road at KC West.
“I feel like it’s a very long walk from the upper portion down to the lower portion,” Brazell said. “I understand we need parking, but those folks are going to have to have somewhere to go to the restroom.”
Templar said they are looking into that from the standpoint of whether or not they needed a facility at that part of the park of the same size that was speculated would be needed four years ago.
“Food trucks are such a thing now. Do we look at eventually having electric inputs for food trucks scattered around. Is that a better option? I don’t know, so we’re just going to have to get creative and think outside of the box instead of what we did 15 years ago, and just understand what is going on today,” Templar said.
Brazell said he suspected the county would find contractors are “a bit more eager” than they were even a year ago.
“Definitely restrooms,” Brazell said. “I know we need restrooms. I wouldn’t feel right without mentioning that.”
Brazell also asked if council could see the maps of all three options with flood zone overlays since, he said, there have been concerns expressed about Woodward Park. A wooded portion of the park near the intersection of West DeKalb Street and Chestnut Ferry Road appears to be consistently water-logged throughout much of each year due to what Brazell said were drainage issues. He also pointed out that the Larry Doby complex is close to the Wateree River.
District 2 Councilman Sammie Tucker Jr. stated that he wanted to make sure constituents understood that the $2 million of the $12 million total would not be going for things being funded by the primary $10 million.
“I pledged my vote to spend the other money in the northeast part of the county and finish up KC West. I want to stick to that; I made a commitment to my colleague down there, Mr. Catoe, and I’ve got to be true to my word. So, we’ve got to watch (for) overruns and things of that nature,” Tucker said, referring to District 6 Councilman Danny Catoe.
In answer to a question from Tucker about the proposed soccer fields at either Doby, Woodward or both, Kershaw County Parks and Recreation Department (PARD) Director Shane Duncan said that, currently, PARD has an agreement to use Kershaw County School District sports facilities to play tackle football on the weekends.
“A common complaint we had was that some of our multi-purpose fields — we were beating them up so much that soccer can’t play on them,” Duncan said. “If you’ve noticed, we took the soccer goals off the field at KC West because the fields were looking pretty tough. Well, the grass is growing back because we’ve planted some grass, we’ve done some fertilizing so those bare spots now have grass in them. But to answer your question, yes, you could make multi-purpose fields out of these.”
Duncan added that the proposals for the soccer fields included in the options are to help facilitate PARD’s technical soccer program. He also said his priority for KC West is the parking, especially since there was a near-accident at the facility during the spring where a child almost got run over.
“So, it’s important to have that parking with another road on the back side to create another way in and out because right now, with only way in and one way out, if you came out to our opening day, you could see how bad it was. So, if we can take that paved parking and the extra road, it’ll definitely alleviate a lot of those problems,” Duncan said.
District 5 Councilman Brant Tomlinson asked that Duncan see about scheduling time for council members to visit the parks so they can see what they are like and get an idea of what they could look like with the proposed options.
Answering a question from Tomlinson about a possible timeline for the remaining steps leading up to a vote on the options, Templar said he hopes to see the PARD commission come back with its recommendations and set up a meeting with KARE as soon as possible, and then schedule the public input meetings.
“We don’t want to be in a situation where we’re in ‘paralysis by analysis,’ so at some point, we’re going to have to pull the trigger on this and come up and say, ‘OK, this is what we’re going with’ because of the construction timeline,” Templar said, pointing out that he doesn’t have specific dates in mind yet but hoped to come up with a schedule by the end of the week.
He also said that while he felt the best meeting place, especially for the Woodward and Doby options, would be in Camden, he didn’t want to miss any opportunities for public input and, therefore, would be willing to hold other meetings in the North Central and Elgin areas.