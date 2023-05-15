As many of you know, I love tech. I’m an early adopter, having been the first in my family to buy an iPod Touch back in the day. I have long since graduated to an iPhone 14 Max Pro and an Apple Watch Series 8.
I also love access to the internet. It has helped me immensely during the last nearly 23 years with reporting and writing about all sorts of things here at the C-I.
But there are times when technology fails and when it does, boy do we feel it.
A week ago today, I was unable to attend Kershaw County Council’s meeting. I had just had a lovely shot of steroids to help me with my recent back problems and was told to chill at home. So I did.
As I did several times in 2021 and 2022, I decided I would rely on the recording of the livestream of the meeting that I knew would end up on either Facebook or YouTube by Wednesday morning.
Around 6:20 p.m. (I think) on Tuesday, I decided to take a peek at the livestream just to get an idea of what was going on.
Well, if you were trying to watch it you know what I found: Nothing.
A little while later, the county posted a note on its Facebook page apologizing, saying that due to some technical difficulties of some sort, the meeting was unable to be livestreamed.
Now, this has happened before, but when it has, a recording of what was supposed to be livestreamed still ended up being created.
Not this time. I checked Wednesday morning and there was nothing. I got in touch with the county and they said they were working on seeing if they managed to capture the audio of the meeting, but I never learned if they managed to do that.
So, that is why you didn’t
find an article in Friday’s paper about the meeting.
I want to make sure something is perfectly clear: I do not for one moment believe that there was any deliberate act on anyone’s part by any member of council or county staff to keep the public at home from watching the meeting.
There are those who believe that, and unless I obtain irrefutable proof that someone said, “Turn off the livestream, we don’t want anyone to see this,” I will push back on such conspiracy theories.
Let’s put it this way: Were there members of the public attending the meeting in person? If not, then we have a potential problem. If members of the public were there, were they told or asked to leave at any time other than, perhaps, during an executive session (during which council has always left the room, not the public)? If they were, then we, potentially, have a problem.
If you can honestly tell me either of those things happened, I’ll look into it. Otherwise, please take your conspiracy theories elsewhere.
Besides, how many of us have dealt with a computer that won’t do what we want? How many of us have lost hours of work because of a glitch in the system? Or have gotten frustrated because we were in the middle of streaming something and it froze up or blanked out?
Technology’s great, but it’s not perfect and it never will be perfect. Whether it’s a squirrel or some other critter chewing up a line to sunspots or a “ghost in the machine,” something will happen to make us want to throw our phone, monitor or other device out the window.
Just don’t do that; these things are expensive, in case you haven’t noticed.
We get mad about things like this happening because technology and the internet have become a huge and all-but necessary part of our lives. We could live without them, but it wouldn’t be as easy or as much fun, if we want to be honest with ourselves. (Don’t forget to remind yourself that there are plenty of people in the world who don’t have what we take for granted, so ... chill.)
Despite this situation leaving me with no good way to report on last week’s meeting, I did manage to find where the county had posted links to the proposed Fiscal Year 2024 county budget. You’ll find my report about it on today’s front page.
However, I hope they get whatever went wrong fixed soon because — guess what — I won’t be able to attend next week’s meeting, either.
I will be in Washington, D.C., in connection with a family function for most of the week and while I could watch the livestream, I’ll likely be busy with family matters to even remember to do so.
Lee County Observer Editor Gee Whetsel will be at city council that evening, but has said she would assist me by playing back next Tuesday’s county council meeting and reporting on it as best she can for our May 26 edition.
By the way, that’s when our graduation section will be printed. Schools are sending me as much information as they can to me during the next few days so I can wrap it up this Friday before heading to D.C.
This could mean that we won’t get to print everything in the graduation section we normally do. If that happens, be assured we’ll follow up in later editions.
So, here’s an early “congratulations” to the graduating classes of 2023.